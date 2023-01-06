HOUTZDALE — The West Branch wrestling team wasn’t looking for many matches when it headed to Moshannon Valley on Thursday night.
The Knights have been down wrestlers since the start of the season and haven’t had a full lineup.
But the Warriors got double the matches they expected, as nine weights had bouts in West Branch’s 57-18 victory.
“I know they only had five kids for the ICC Tournament and their first dual meet,” said Warriors head coach Jason Bainey. “I didn’t think they were going to have more than five tonight.
“We had some guys not make weight and we had to try and move some guys around. We won the flip, which helped us out too.”
West Branch won the toss and the match started at 107 where the Warriors were able to make their first move.
Moshannon Valley sent out Autumn Shoff first, and West Branch sent out Bryce English instead of Brielle Bainey, who has already lost to Shoff this year in a tournament.
English got the fall in 1:43 and Brielle Bainey got the forfeit win at 114, giving the Warriors an early 12-0 lead.
Kaleb Sallurday picked up a forfeit win for West Branch at 121, with the Knights have to send out first.
The Knights’ Roman Faulds bumped up to 127 where he faced off against Landon Bainey. Bainey earned a fall in 1:19.
Moshannon Valley looked to have won its first bout of the night at 133 as Lucas Yarger took a 6-0 advantage on the Warriors’ Jake Mann.
But Mann was able to get the reversal late in the second period and stick Yarger for the fall in 3:45.
“Jake is really a 114 pounder, but he is stuck in there behind Landon and Kaleb,” said Bainey. “This morning, I said, ‘I need you to go to 123 so we can bump you up to 133.’
“It was pretty cool. We preach conditioning in the room. I am hard on the kids. We have a young group of freshmen and some juniors scattered in there.
“This is only our second dual meet. We have to keep working and getting in shape. But Jake is a good lesson because it lets the kids know that conditioning won that. It was a good win for Jake.”
“We started off by not winning the toss, so that’s a 12-point swing right there,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Thad Walstrom. “At 133, we were winning there and we were counting on getting six there, and we ended up getting decked. We have got to stop getting pinned when we are winning. Luke is a good wrestler, he is just getting himself in a bad position. We will improve on that.”
The Knights did pick up a win at 139 pounds, where Nick Albright pinned Reed Yingling in 53 seconds to cut the score to 30-6.
“We got the win at 139, we got the matchup we wanted there,” said Walstrom. “Nick went right out and did what he needed to do. He got the cradle and the pin.
“Forfeits are still hurting us. We still have guys out of the lineup. And we are forfeiting a couple other weights.”
West Branch got two forfeits at 145 and 152, as both Hunter Schnarrs and Nick Parks had their hands raised to make it 42-6 in favor of the visitors.
The Knights once again took a lead in a match, as Jalen Kurten quickly went up 5-0 on Aaron Myers.
But once again, the Warrior wrestler reversed and pinned Kurten in 1:54.
“At 160, we had him pinned,” said Walstrom. “We just have to stick them. We had him in the headlock. Jalen was wrestling good. We have to pin them when we have them on their back and in a headlock.
“If we get six there instead of them, there is another 12-point swing.”
At 172, West Branch’s Logan Folmar led Skyler Williams 2-1 after the first period. Williams’ point came on a potentially dangerous move when Folmar had his shoulder bent as he tried to turn him.
Williams chose up to start the second period and Folmar quickly escaped. He then took the Knight wrestler down and pinned him in 3:01.
The most competitive bout of the night arguably came at 189 where Moshannon Valley’s Dominic Moore took West Branch’s Tyler Biggans into the third period down just 1-0.
Biggans was awarded a penalty point in the first period and made that stand up until the third.
He chose down and quickly escaped. He then took Moore down before Moore escaped late in the period.
Biggans was hit with stalling with four seconds left, but held on to win 4-1.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well at 172 and 189,” said Walstrom. “I thought we really matured at 189. Dom is only a sophomore and I think he wrestled a good match there. He pushed the pace the whole time.”
At 215, the Knights’ Tyler Lobb led 12-0 before pinning Austin Kerin in 5:29.
Moshannon Valley’s Connor Williams closed it out at 285, pinning Scott Smeal in 2:17 to set the final at 57-18.
“Our 215 and heavyweight did what they have been doing the whole time,” said Walstrom. “They get us 12 points at the end. Tyler is wrestling really well. He moves well for a big boy. His hips are good. Connor moves well for a big boy.
“It’s something to look forward to. We just have to get back to work tomorrow.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 0-4. The Knights travel to Curwensville on Tuesday.
West Branch improved to 2-0. The Warriors head to Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday for the Mountaineer Tournament.
“I think Jake’s match really sparked our guys,” said Bainey. “But the good thing was there were nine matches and that was good. There was a good crowd.
“You just never know what to expect in a dual meet. We need to get ready for this weekend at the Mountaineer Meet and we are going to be pushed there.”
West Branch 57,
Moshannon Valley 18
107—Bryce English, WB, pinned Autumn Shoff, MV, 1:43. (6-0).
114—Brielle Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (12-0).
121—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, won by forfeit. (18-0).
127—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Roman Faulds, MV, 1:19. (24-0).
133—Jake Mann, WB, pinned Lucas Yarger, MV, 3:45. (30-0).
139—Nick Albright, MV, pinned Reed Yingling, WB, :53. (30-6).
145—Hunter Schnarrs, WB, won by forfeit. (36-6).
152—Nick Parks, WB, won by forfeit. (42-6).
160—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Jalen Kurten, MV, 1:54. (48-6).
172—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Skyler Williams, MV, 3:01. (54-6).
189—Tyler Biggans, WB, dec. Dominic Moore, MV, 4-1. (57-6).
215—Tyler Lobb, MV, pinned Austin Kerin, WB, 5:29. (57-12).
285—Connor Williams, MV, pinned Scott Smeal, WB, 2:17. (57-18).