ALLPORT — With five games in three days, the Harmony baseball team made a decision heading into its Monday doubleheader with West Branch.
The Owls decided not to pitch either of their top two pitchers, saving them for a doubleheader on Tuesday against Purchase Line.
The result was two quick wins for the Warriors, 17-2 in the first game and 17-1 in the second game.
“We just made way too many mistakes,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “And once one starts, it seems like it starts flowing.
“I was proud of them for not quitting at the end. We came back and got two runs. We play better baseball than that. That wasn’t us.”
The Warriors sent Owen Graham to the hill in the first game and he threw just 13 pitches in two innings, leaving him eligible to pitch today against Curwensville if needed.
Logan Liptak came on in the third, then pitched all three innings of the second game to earn his first win of the season.
Harmony went with Zach Hutton, who made his debut on the mound this season.
West Branch’s first five batters reached base and scored.
Isaac Tiracorda drew a walk and moved to second on a stolen base. An error in the outfield, allowed Tiracorda to score and his brother Zack to reach third.
West Branch went up 3-0 when Lukas Colton hit his third homer of the season.
Graham singled and moved to second on a stolen base before being plated on an RBI single from Liptak.
Hutton struck out the next batter before Anthony Guglielmi singled home Liptak to make it 5-0.
A single from Tyler Wilson plated Guglielmi before Harmony got what should’ve been the third out on a fly ball to left.
West Branch continued to swing the bats, getting an RBI single from Isaac Tiracorda, a two-run hit from Colton and an RBI single from Graham to make it 12-0.
Hutton was then relieved by TJ Elli.
West Branch scored three more times after that, giving the Warriors a 15-0 lead.
Harmony eventually got out of the inning with a grounder to first baseman Lucas Tarnow.
“We have pitchers who are just learning to throw,” Westover said. “They are not comfortable yet. They are not like our No.1 and No. 2.
“But we have to make the plays behind them or doesn’t matter who you have pitching. They just have to get their heads on and play like they know how.”
Graham went to work in the top of the second, needing just six pitches to set the Owls down in order.
He exited the game with just 13 pitches.
“He threw another gem today,” said Learish. “He’s been throwing well, getting a lot of strikes and getting ahead of hitters. What more can I say? I have been happy with how he has been throwing.”
West Branch scored two more runs in the bottom of the second as both Colton and Graham drew walks. Logan Folmar drew a one-out walk to load the bases.
Guglielmi singled into center, scoring Colton. Graham came home when a bases-loaded walk was issued to Wilson, making it 17-0.
Cohlton Fry picked Wilson off at first and Tarnow made another snag at first to end the inning.
Liptak came in to relieve Graham to start the third.
JJ Sward walked to start the frame, then moved to second on a single by Elli.
Liptak struck out the next batter, but Fry reached on a fielder’s choice that saw Elli erased from the base paths.
A single from Curtis Boring moved Elli to third. He came home on an RBI single from Anthony Maseto, to make it 1-0.
Fry made it to third and when the Warriors tried to catch him off guard at third, the ball sailed wide, allowing him to trot home and make it 17-2.
But that was as close as the Owls could get, as the Warriors got the third out, setting the final at 17-2.
“I don’t think Luke was quite ready to come in, so hopefully he can come in this second game and throw some strikes,” Learish said.
“I thought we swung the bat well and were patient at the plate. We worked some counts. We were aggressive on the bases. We made some smart decisions, other than the pickoff.”
West Branch won the second game 17-1.
Zack Tiracorda, Colton and Folmar each had three RBIs on the day, while Colton and Folmar also had two hits each.
Wilson had two RBIs, while Brody Rothrock had two hits.
Liptak got the win, throwing all three innings and allowing just three hits.
Bracken had the lone RBI for the Owls, while Fry scored the only run.
JJ Sward took the loss in just his second appearance of the season.
Harmony is now 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Owls travel to Purchase Line today for a doubleheader.
West Branch is 10-6 overall and 5-1 in the MVL. The Warriors head to Curwensville this afternoon.
Game 1
Harmony—2
Fry c 2100, Boring lf 2010, Maseto cf 2011, Bracken ss 2000, Tarnow 1b 2000, Hutton p-3b 1000, Sward 3b-2b 0000, Elli 2b-p 1110, Cornelius rf 1000, Friend rf 0000. Totals: 13-2-3-1.
West Branch—17
I. Tiracorda c 3123, Smerk cr 0100, Z. Tiracorda ss 3210, Colton 2b-3b 2324, Graham p 2221, Bass cr 0100, G. Rothrock rf 0000, Liptak 3b-p 3211, Folmar 1b 1100, Guglielmi cf 2222, McGonigal rf-2b 0000, Wilson dh 1213, B. Rothrock lf 2012, Wood ph 0000. Totals: 19-17-12-16.
Errors—Cornelius, Bracken. I. Tiracorda. LOB—Harmony 2, West Branch 5. 2B—I. Tiracorda, Graham. HR—Colton (1 on, 1st). HBP—Graham (by Elli). Wilson (by Elli). SB—I. Tiracorda, Z. Tiracorda, Colton, Graham, Folmar, Guglielmi. Balk—Hutton. PO—Wilson (by Fry).
Pitching
Harmony: Hutton—2/3 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Elli—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Graham—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Liptak—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Graham (4-2). LP—Hutton (0-1).
Game 2
West Branch—17
I. Tiracorda c 1211, A. Silver ph 1000, Z. Tiracorda ss 2213, Colton 3b 2223, Graham rf 2111, Wood rf 1000, Liptak p 2001, Folmar 1b 3223, Guglielmi cf 1211, G. Rothrock cf 0000, Z. Woodling 1000, McGonigal 2b 0000, Wilson dh 1212, C. Smerk cr 0200, B. Rothrock lf 2221, N. Emigh lf 1000.
Harmony—1
Fry c 1110, Boring lf 1000, Maseto cf 1000, Bracken ss 1011, Tarnow 1b 2000, Hutton 3b 1000, Sward p 1000, Friend rf 0000, Elli rf-2b 1010, Bailey 2b-p 1000. Totals: 10-1-3-1.
Errors—Tarnow, Sward. 2B—Z. Tiracorda, Guglielmi, Wilson, Colton. HBP—Z. Tiracorda. Fry, Bracken. SF—I. Tiracorda.
Pitching
West Branch: Liptak—3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Harmony: Sward—2 IP, 11 H, 17 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Bailey—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Liptak (1-2). LP—Sward (0-1).