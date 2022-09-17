FLINTON – West Branch has had to endure a lose one, win one stretch start to the season.
Friday night the Warriors got the run game going and continued that trend thanks to a strong night from junior quarterback Tyler Biggans as they spoiled Glendale’s Homecoming 28-20 at Dr. Roy F. Baker Athletic Field in Inter-County Conference action.
“(The) defense played tremendous tonight against a really good running football team,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said. “We had to pin our ears back and get after it. After some rough weeks for our defense, it was nice to see them have some success.”
Both defenses held the fort down in the first half but in a matter of about four minutes both offenses found their first sustained drive of the game.
Biggans got the scoring going with a 31-yard keeper down the Warrior sideline to break the ice with a 6-0 lead. He finished the night with 246 yards on 30 carries and four touchdowns.
Zeke Dubler answered the bell the next drive as early in the second quarter he punched one in from the goal line to tie the game at 6.
He racked up 122 yards on seven carries in the first half alone before amassing 193 of them on 17 attempts and three scores.
Coming out of the half the Warriors offense took control for just long enough to take a two-possession lead and it would be Biggans that led the way. Biggans first added another score from 31-yards out and tacked on the two-point conversion to put West Branch up 14-6 just under two minutes into the third. He later added a one-yard trip to pay dirt to go up 20-6.
“I take none of the credit,” Biggans said of his success. “It’s just all the guys blocking for me. I can make some people miss sometimes, but it’s not me at all. It’s good have a win, (to be) back to .500, make a push for the playoffs.”
Dubler didn’t let the Vikings go silently as he scored from four yards out to pull the home team within eight.
“We didn’t come out with the fire we needed, and they took advantage of it, and they drove the ball down (the field), Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “We just didn’t tackle well. We know (Biggans is) a good quarterback, but we also know he’s a good running back.”
West Branch put the game away for good on Biggans fourth trip to the end zone to put the Warrior up 28-12. Biggans totaled 164 yards on 21 carries in the second half.
“When you go throughout the year and you’re not .500, you can’t even have those thoughts,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said as the playoff race starts heating up. “It is nice for us to get back to playing our style of football.”
Hunter Reed and Grace Kozak were crowned king and queen while Logan Cree was named prince and Ava Krause was honored as princess.
West Branch is looking to make it two in a row next when they welcome Conemaugh Township while Glendale will try again to get in the win column at home against North Star.