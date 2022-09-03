EVERETT — The West Branch football team got into the win column on Friday night, toppling host Everett 48-28 at Warrior Stadium.
West Branch's Tyler Biggans ran for five touchdowns, while Wyatt Schwiderske had the other.
EVERETT — The West Branch football team got into the win column on Friday night, toppling host Everett 48-28 at Warrior Stadium.
West Branch’s Tyler Biggans ran for five touchdowns, while Wyatt Schwiderske had the other.
“We think Tyler went over 400 yards tonight, as we were over 500 as a team,” said West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler. “That’s a huge credit to the guys up front ... the bigs, the running backs, the guys on the ends blocking.
“We came out of that Philipsburg-Osceola game extremely disappointed, knowing we didn’t play to our potential. We had a pretty honest week of practice and just got back doing what we do.”
The visiting Warriors took an 8-0 lead with 4:28 left in the first quarter, as Biggans took off on a 60-yard run. He then hit Kyle Kolesar for the conversion.
Everett tied things up in second quarter with a 17-yard pass play for a score.
West Branch took the lead for good with a Biggans 44-yard run and a Biggans run for the conversion to make it 16-8 with four minutes to play in the first half.
That touchdown was set up by a Coby Kephart interception.
Everett continued to make big plays with a 60-yard touchdown pass with 3:30 to go, to cut it to 16-14.
“There was a pick six on a broken route,” Hubler said. “Then we snapped one of the punts over the punters head. We blew coverage on another one. They were all big plays, but the shining light from that is it’s all stuff we can fix.”
But Biggans and the Warriors continued to move the ball, culminating in a 38-yard score with just two minutes left in the half to extend the lead back out to 24-14.
The host Warriors got the first score of the second half with a pick six, trimming West Branch’s lead back to 24-21 with six minutes left in the quarter.
Biggans worked his magic back on offense after throwing the interception, this time scampering 44 yards for the score.
He hooked back up with Kolesar for the conversion, making it West Branch 32-21 with four minutes to play in the third quarter.
A muffed punt by the visiting Warriors cost them a touchdown, as Everett ran it in to cut the score to 32-28 with 1:30 left in the third.
But Biggans and company weren’t done yet, as he broke off a 13-yard run for a score. The conversion was good, extending the lead to 40-28 with 10 minutes to play in the fourth.
Another fourth-quarter score, this time from Scwiderske, set the final at 48-28.
“It’s good to be going home with a win. That would be one big hill to drive up if we lost,” said Hubler.
West Branch (1-1) hosts North Star next Friday.
Everett (0-2) travel to Northern Bedford on Friday.
