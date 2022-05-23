CLAYSBURG — Last year, West Branch starting pitcher Madison Nelson Claysburg-Kimmel’s number in a regular season victory
This season, with the stakes higher at playoff time, the Lady Bulldogs flipped the script and chased the senior from the contest after just two-thirds of an inning in the circle.
Claysburg erupted for seven runs in the frame, and despite being held in check by relief pitcher Makena Moore the rest of the way, the damage was already done.
C-K used its big first inning, while getting a strong pitching performance for Sierra Walters, to knock off the Lady Warriors, 8-3, in District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal action on Monday afternoon.
“The first inning, we got ourselves in a hole,” West Branch coach Dan Betts said. “I’m more proud of this team that after that first inning we only gave up one run. We made it go all seven (innings). We could have given up and been done in three, four or five innings and gone home. So, that says a lot about our team.”
Of the seven runs scored, the 16-3 Lady Bulldogs got five of them with two outs.
Leadoff hitter Emalee Cavender ripped a double to get things going before Jenna Helsel grounded out to the shortstop, Kamryn MacTavish.
Walters came through with a single scoring Cavender, Nevaeh Walter doubled in Walters before Rebekah Claar popped out to Brooke Bainey at third base.
Bella Francona got the two-out rally going for Claysburg as she singled to bring home Walter, then was followed by McKenzi Black’s RBI single that plated Francona as Black moved to second on the throw home from West Branch right fielder, Hannah Betts.
Hayden Lamborn beat out the throw to first on an error by Nelson, then was followed by Ryleigh Lehman, who advanced to first on a dropped third strike by Lady Warriors’ catcher Greysyn Gable.
Both Lamborn and Lehman would come around to score as Cavender chased Nelson from the game with a double to the gap.
“It was a very important first inning,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Mike Barbarini said. “They pitched a girl (Nelson) that we struggled with last year (in a loss). They didn’t pitch what I consider their ace (Moore) right away. I think that was the big thing. We timed her (Nelson) really well in the first inning, had some big hits and took advantage of some of their mistakes. That propeled us on to the win.”
Coach Betts made the move to bring Moore into the game, and the sophomore responded by striking out Helsel to end the Bulldogs’ seven-run first.
West Branch would get two runs back in the top of the second as Gable was hit by a Walters’ pitch to start things off, and then came around to score when Moore singled and went to third on an error in right by Lamborn.
“The veterans on our team kept the young girls in the game,” Barbarini said. “Because, you can think, ‘Oh, we’re up 7-0’, but it’s not over until it’s over. I kept telling them that too, and the veterans knew that.”
MacTavish struck out, and then Nelson grounded out to Francona at second — allowing Moore to score. Walters struck Alaina Royer out looking to end the Warriors’ half inning.
West Branch would make the score 7-3 in the top half of the third inning when Meghan Cantolina doubled with one out, then scored when Bainey singled in the next at-bat.
Walters got Graham to ground out and then struck out Gable looking to get the Lady Bulldogs out of the jam.
Over the final four innings, Walters would face 14 batters as she retired the side in the fifth and seventh innings, while only allowing a walk to Moore in the fourth and a hit-by-pitch to Gable in the sixth.
Claysburg-Kimmel would tack on an additional run in the bottom of the fourth as Walters homered to straight-away center to set the eventual final.
“Then they (West Branch) made it 7-3, and we finally tacked on a run. We were trying to tack on a run here-and-there,” Barbarini said. “That girl (Moore) pitched well after the first inning.”
For the game, Walters went the distance with 11 strikeouts, one walk, two hit batters, while surrendering just three hits to the Lady Warriors.
“Walters is a great pitcher. This is the second time we’ve faced her this year, and we only got two hits off of her and they shut us out 10-0,” Coach Betts said. “So, I knew we’d be in a battle.”
Second-seeded Claysburg will host the winner of Juniata Valley and Northern Cambria on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The seventh-seeded Lady Warriors end their campaign at 11-8.
“We made the postseason with the way our season started out,” Betts said. “We started out 2-5, and then for us to finish the season at 11-8 — shows a lot about the growth of our team by the end of the season.”
West Branch graduates just two seniors from a roster that will be looking to make plenty more noise next year.
“We only have two seniors on the team in Meghan Cantolina and Madison Nelson,” Betts said. “I’ve had four years with them, and Meghan is especially rough as I have coached her since third grade ... But, both of those two have been vital to this team with their play.”
West Branch—3
Cantolina cf 3110, Bainey 3b 3011, Graham lf 3000, Gable c 1100, Moore 1b-p 2010, Smeal cr 0100, MacTavish ss 3000, Nelson p-1b 2001, McGonigal cr 0000, Butler 2b-flex 0000, Royer dp 3000, Betts rf 2000, Wesesky ph 1000. Totals: 23-3-3-2.
Claysburg-Kimmel—8
Cavender ss 3121, Helsel cf 4000, Walters p 4222, Walter c 3121, Claar 1b 3010, Francona 2b 4111, Black 3b 2121, Lamborn rf 2110, Lehman lf 2100. Totals: 27-8-11-6.
Score By Innings
West Branch 021 000 0--3 3 3
Claysburg 700 100 X--8 11 2
Errors—Nelson 2, Gable, Lamborn, Helsel. 2B—Cantolina, Cavender 2, Walter, Black. 3B—Walter, Claar. HR—Walters. WP—Walters. HBP—Gable (by Walters in 2nd), Gable (by Walters in 6th).
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—2/3 inning, 6 H, 0 K, 0 BB, 6 R, 5 ER. Moore—5 1/3 innings, 5 H, 5 K, 3 BB, 1 R, 1 ER.
Claysburg-Kimmel: Walters—7 innings, 3 H, 11 K, 1 BB, 3 R, 3 ER.
WP—Walters. LP—Nelson.