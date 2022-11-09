ALLPORT — West Branch head coach Terry Trude had a good game plan coming into Tuesday night — hold Shade’s Jenna Muha to under 20 kills.
The Lady Warriors did just that, allowing a total of 15, in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 sweep.
“I thought a lot of kids stepped up,” said Trude. “Our game plan was ‘Keep it away from Muha’ and we created a hard serve-receive for them. I don’t think they were used to the level of service that we have.
“They were out of system and that ruined them setting their best hitter. So that was a key advantage for us. The girls listened to the game plan really well.”
West Branch, which had a dramatic comeback from two sets down in the district title game, was determined to avoid that this time around, jumping out to an 8-2 lead in the first set.
Matayha Kerin served up four of those points, including an ace to get things rolling for the hosts.
The District 5 runners-up got as close as 9-7 prompting the Lady Warriors to take a timeout.
But West Branch quickly righted the ship and went on to go up 18-9.
“We did a lot of good things,” Trude said. “We had some transition issues, but it was okay. It’s a state win and I will take that any day of the year.”
Katrina Cowder had three kills in the set, while Kerin and Makiya Mack each had two.
Muha had five in the set, but the Lady Warriors did a good job countering her off-speed returns, while also digging out several of the hard ones.
Hayley Wooster had a big game for West Branch, saving several balls on the night.
“Hayley played really good defense,” Trude said. “We are really happy with her. She’s already a great server and she played heads up defense.”
West Branch went on to win the first set 25-15 with an emphatic ace from setter Brooklyn Myers.
The second set played out much as the first, with the Lady Warriors taking an 8-3 lead pretty quickly.
Kerin once again had the big service run, this time with five points. Cowder had two kills in the span, while Marley Croyle added one.
West Branch did a great job of keeping its hitters spread out, with Myers racking up 24 assists on the night.
Nine of those kills were from Cowder, while Croyle and Mack each had six. Kerin had four.
“I saw Mack really had a great night at the net,” said Trude. “They couldn’t block her. She was hitting one balls. I was really proud of what she accomplished.”
The Lady Warriors took the second set 25-14, allowing Shade to score just three points off the serve.
West Branch headed into the third set with the momentum, but the Lady Panthers put up a fight pulling to within 7-5 and 11-8.
The Lady Warriors got a sideout on a huge kill by Croyle and she went on to serve up the next eight points to put the hosts up 20-9. She had three aces in the run and finished the night with 11 service points.
“Marley, I don’t know where she got that serve game, but she was lights out behind the service line,” said Trude.
Shade got to within 22-16 off a three-point run from libero Kori Boozer.
West Branch got a sideout on a Kerin kill, but gave it right back on a service error.
Luckily a double hit by the Lady Panthers gave it right back to the Lady Warriors and a hitting error sealed, giving the District 6 champs the 25-17 victory.
Cowder finished the night with nine service points, nine kills and two blocks.
Myers had five service points and two kills. Wooster added four service points.
“We know we are in the Elite Eight, so we are excited for our matchup this Saturday,” said Trude. “We will get in the room and look at film and see what the matchups are.
“These girls are gamers.
“They aren’t going to back down. If you are going to be better than us, you are going to have to be better in all facets of the game.”
West Branch (35-2-1) faces Mount Calvary Christian, the District 3 runner-up, on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.