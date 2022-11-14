GREENVILLE — The last time the West Branch volleyball team reached the Elite Eight of the PIAA Tournament was in 2013, when the run to Central York captured the hearts and passions of a bunch of elementary school girls.
Every day at recess, those girls would take an old volleyball and pepper it around and around.
On Saturday afternoon, almost nine years to the day of the Elite Eight run, that same group of little girls took the Lady Warrior volleyball team to a place it has had only been once before — the PIAA Final Four.
And, they did it convincingly, sweeping District 3 runner-up Mount Calvary Christian 25-13, 25-18 and 25-22.
“I’m so excited for our program and for these girls,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “This is not an accident. Ever since sixth grade, they are out there on the playground peppering. The teachers were always asking, ‘who are these girls that always have a volleyball in their hands?’
“But now, the hard work and the commitment they have put in has led us to this point. We are really excited.”
The Lady Warriors controlled the entire match start to finish, and it was no more evident than in the first set.
West Branch allowed just one point off the serve to the Mount Calvary Christian, which came on a hitting error.
The Lady Warriors had four service errors in the first set, keeping them from running away with it.
Matayha Kerin had five kills and four service points in the first set, while Marley Croyle added three kills and three service points.
Katrina Cowder added five kills.
West Branch forced the Lady Chargers out of system, and they responded with a lot of free balls.
Lady Warrior libero Shianna Hoover had six digs in the game with just one error.
“The first two sets ... we had a scouting report and we knew where we wanted to attack,” said Trude. “We had great matchups and they listened to what we wanted the gameplan to be.
“We wanted to attack middle and the angles where we thought we had really good matchups and that seemed to work for us really well.”
After winning the first set 25-13, West Branch continued to swing hard in the second set.
Mount Calvary Christian did a better job blocking in the second set, but still struggled to keep up with Cowder, Croyle, Kerin and Makiya Mack.
A total of 17 points came off the kill for the District 6 champs, with setter Brooklyn Myers spreading the ball out evenly.
Croyle had six of those, while Kerin and Cowder had four each and Mack had three.
Cowder had a four-point service run during the set, while Croyle had a four-point run of her own and finished the set with six.
“Their tempo is different,” Trude said of Mount Calvary. “They have a girl that is dynamic, that can really move the ball around. I thought the first two sets, we limited her. In the the last set, she got a little bit hot, so that controlled some of the plays. I think we adjusted.
“At the end, the gamers came out. Marley had a big swing. And that’s where we want to be obviously.”
The third set was close towards the end, as the Lady Chargers got a two-point run and a three-point run late to make it 24-22 after the Lady Warriors had led 23-16.
Croyle got a great sideout on a perfectly-placed push to make it 24-20.
A sideout by Mount Calvary gave them back the ball and they cut it to 24-22 on a hitting error.
West Branch took a timeout, but on the very next serve, Croyle ended a long rally with a kill, giving the Lady Warriors a 25-22 victory.
“I thought we missed more serves than usual, but we tried to go after their seams,” said Trude. “We did a good job of that. But to do that, you have to be a little bit more aggressive and attack.
“Their libero is probably one of the better passers we have seen this year. She’s pretty good, so I am glad we stayed away from her.”
Croyle finished the night with 10 kills, nine service points and five digs. Cowder added 13 kills and eight service points, while Hoover tallied six digs and five service points.
Myers ended with 25 assists and four service points, while Kerin had 11 kills.
Mack netted seven kills, while Ally Shingledecker had two digs.
Mount Calvary Christian’s Ava Fouse had nine kills, while Alivia Rutt added six kills and five service points. Katelyn Neidwick served up five points.
The Lady Chargers ended the season at 22-5.
West Branch improved to 38-3-2 with the victory. The Lady Warriors face District 1 winner Sacred Heart Academy out of Bryn Mawr in the PIAA Class A semifinal on Tuesday at Hazelton High School at 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart lost to Clarion in the PIAA Class A title game last season.