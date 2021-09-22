HOUTZDALE — West Branch’s match against Moshannon Valley may have been a little lopsided on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors won by scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-5.
West Branch head coach Terry Trude said it all came down to one thing — experience.
“Their coach does a good job preparing them,” he said. “It’s just the stage they are in. We are playing club ball year round and their girls don’t have as many opportunities. It is what it is. Our girls just have more experience. The fight is there in both teams.”
The Lady Warriors were coming off a championship at the Warrior Blast Tournament, defeating Purchase Line. While there are several new faces, all have experience and most have played junior high.
Damsel head coach Samantha Herto said her girls are just starting to learn to play together after losing all but one starter from last year.
“We have one returning varsity starter, and we had a freshman and a sophomore starting,” Herto said. “I thought they handled themselves extremely well against a team that is ranked number two in the state.”
West Branch led the first set 14-7 before going on an 11-point run off the serve of Meghan Cantolina to break the game wide open.
The Lady Warriors had nine aces in the set, something Trude said they’ve been working hard on.
“We were pretty aggressive with our serves tonight,” he said. “Moshannon Valley was competitive and they went after the ball. They didn’t quit.
“Our goal was to increase our serve speed to make it difficult for teams to pass the ball and start their offense.
“We are trying to get as many kids in to work on their serve. We did a good job mixing kids and getting them opportunities to play.”
The second set saw the Lady Warriors go up 18-8 before another service run, this time by Hayley Wooster, closed out the second set.
Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle had three kills apiece in the set.
West Branch went up 10-5 in the final set, before Brooklyn Myers and Shianna Hoover combined for 15 service points to end the set and match.
Myers finished the game with 22 assists and 14 service points. Cantolina added 15 service points and seven kills, while Abby Gallaher tallied seven service points and five kills.
Croyle finished with six kills, while Cowder had four.
Maddie Mills netted three kills for the Damsels, while Ella Berg and Tiffany Vanish had one. Vanish also had three service points.
“I told them at the end, I didn’t want to leave today being disappointed in how we played regardless of how the game went,” said Herto. “And, I wasn’t. They played as well as they could in that situation.”
Moshannon Valley (1-4) travels to Mount Union on Thursday.
West Branch (5-0) hosts Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.