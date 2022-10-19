HOUTZDALE — Heading into Tuesday’s match with West Branch, the Moshannon Valley volleyball team had one thing on its mind — having fun.
The Damsels are close to a playoff berth –their first in a long while — so they wanted to remain optimistic but realistic when the state-ranked Lady Warriors came to LaMont Close Gymnasium.
“Coming into tonight’s game, we just wanted to have fun,” said Mo Valley head coach McKenzie McCoy. “We have eight wins on the season and we know that West Branch is a great team. We actually just ran a box rotation that you would in a backyard game, so they could have fun.
“We are just staying positive and working on the small things. We are communicating, moving our feet and working well as a team. So that has definitely got us where we are today.”
West Branch, on the other hand, also had things it wanted to accomplish, mainly getting some different rotations in to prepare for playoffs and their big showdown with one-loss Bellwood-Antis on Thursday night.
“We are trying to keep some kids in and do some different things in different zones,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “We struggled serving the first game, but we recovered in the first and second games.
“We got a lot of kids in. We played some good defense. I don’t think we had one of our better offensive nights though. Moshannon Valley is scrappy so we don’t know where the ball is going to go.”
West Branch got two long service runs from Hayley Wooster in the first set, along with a six-point run from Katrina Cowder.
The Damsels struggled with the hard serve of both, leading to five aces.
West Branch, which had six service errors in the first set, took the game 25-10.
The second game started off with an 8-0 lead for the Lady Warriors, with seven of those points coming off the serve of Wooster. She finished the night with 21 service points.
Marley Croyle added four points to extend the lead to 18-5 before Wooster served up the final five points for the 25-8 win.
West Branch started part of its normal rotation in the third set, but added in a few bench players, like freshmen Bella Koleno, who had a kill and Haley Woodling, who added two kills.
“We want to develop depth and I think we have done that this year,” said Trude. “We play five freshmen. They all get at least one game experience, but some get two or three. We have the ability to make lineup switches and it benefits us.”
The Lady Warriors won the third set 25-9.
Cowder finished the game with seven service points and six kills, while Mack had eight kills and four service points.
Matayha Kerin added nine service points and four kills, while Brooklyn Myers finished the game with 19 assists.
West Branch improved to 19-1-1 and 13-0 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Warriors host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday for the conference title.
“We gave Bellwood their only loss and it’s about the ICC right now,” said Trude. “They are going to want to be part of that. We are always in the mix with them. It’s not going to be easy. They are very athletic, so we have to play our game and see what happens.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 8-10 overall. The Damsels host Purchase Line for Senior Night this evening.
In junior varsity, West Branch won 2-0.