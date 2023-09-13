HOUTZDALE — When you are the number one team in the state, there isn’t much you aren’t good at.
But West Branch head coach Terry Trude had his girls working on serving the last few days in practice. The result was 22 aces and a sweep of host Moshannon Valley on Tuesday night.
“We worked our our serving and trying to increase speed on our jump float,” said Trude. “You could see that Mo Valley had some trouble with the speed coming off our serves. They couldn’t run their offense and were playing defense.
“That was key for us tonight.”
The Damsels were tied with the Lady Warriors 2-2 after two rotations, but a three-point service run from Bella Koleno gave the visitors a 6-2 advantage.
Moshannon Valley got a sideout on a service error, but gave it right back.
Katrina Cowder then served up 12 straight points to make it 19-3 before Kyla Kephart added five more to give West Branch the 25-4 victory.
“The girls fought hard all three sets,” said Damsels head coach McKenzie McCoy. “West Branch is a good team. It’s nice to play against that competition. The girls hard work showed though. They went to the ball. We had a lot of volleys. Overall, I am proud of them.”
Cowder finished the night with 17 service points and eight aces to go along with a game-high nine kills.
Kephart had nine service points with five of those aces.
The second set was much the same, this time with Ally Shingledecker getting the big service run.
She served up 13 straight points to give the Lady Warriors a 13-2 advantage.
Cowder had five kills during the run, while Brooklyn Myers had one.
The Damsels had two kills in the set, with one each from Ella Berg and Riley Wharton.
The Lady Warriors won that set 25-6.
“I see a big improvement from last year with Mo Valley,” said Trude. “They had good coaching. They will definitely get to the ball and they are competitive.”
West Branch did a lot of subbing in the third set, with players coming in and out just about every rotation.
Brielle Bainey had eight service points in the set, including four aces.
Madison Korb also had two aces.
“We have depth, so we want to make sure that everybody plays,” said Trude.
West Branch improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Glendale on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the ICC. The Damsels travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
West Branch won the junior varsity game 2-0.