ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team continued on the road to District 6 title game on Monday, sweeping Moshannon Valley 25-9, 25-9 and 25-10 in the Class A quarterfinals.
The Lady Warriors, the top seed in the bracket, will now face Bishop McCort, a 3-0 winner over Glendale, on Wednesday night in Allport. McCort has a familiar face in former Philipsburg-Osceola hitter Starcia Bainey.
Moshannon Valley, which upset Juniata Valley on Thursday night in their first playoff appearance since 2014, came into the match with realistic expectations after falling to West Branch twice in the regular season.
“The effort was definitely there tonight,” said Damsels head coach McKenzie McCoy. “I am super proud of the girls. Coming into tonight we just wanted to have fun and give it our all.
“At the start of the season, I asked everyone what their goal was and they said they just wanted to win more games than last year, which was three.
“We won nine and that shows how far the program has improved over the year.
“All the girls are happy. We made it to the quarterfinals.”
Moshannon Valley brought a large contingent with them, getting escorted out of Houtzdale by the local fire and police departments.
Many fans held signs and cheered during the team’s points.
“I’m excited,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “Moshannon Valley is a competitive team considering they don’t have a junior high program. Hats off to their coach. She has done a great job.
“Mo Valley had a lot of support. It was nice to see a local program with the support and the kids trying to get better. That’s a good first step for Mo Valley.”
McCoy agreed.
“We are super excited for next year and we are just happy to win our first playoff game,” she said. “We received so much support from the community and our fans. They were awesome tonight.”
The first set saw several rallies between the two teams, with the Lady Warriors getting a big service run from Katrina Cowder.
Cowder led all players with 12 service points on the night.
West Branch led 11-3 after her time at the service line.
“We tried to focus on hitting different spots offensively,” Trude said. “We still need to work on that. We don’t just want to pound the ball. We have to be smart and use our volleyball IQ.
“For the most part we did that, but it’s an area we need to continue as a team.”
Moshannon Valley got its first point off the serve as Ella Berg took to the line. A bad set, allowed the Damsels to cut the match to 13-6.
But it was all Lady Warriors from there as they went on to the 25-9 win.
West Branch broke out to a 10-3 lead in the second set. Cowder then served up four more points to make it 14-3.
Marley Croyle had two kills during the run, finishing the night with 10.
Hayley Wooster served up the final four points for the Lady Warriors, giving them their second straight 25-9 victory.
Riley Wharton had two kills for the Damsels in the set, while Maddie Mills had one.
“We are going to get back at it in the summer,” McCoy said. “We only lose two seniors and just one was a starter. We are going to miss Mills at the net a lot, but hopefully we can get someone else in there and the team works hard.”
West Branch led 7-0 to start the third set, before going up 15-1 thanks to two big runs at the line by Wooster and Matayha Kerin.
Wooster had 10 service points and two aces on the night, while Kerin had 11 service points. Kerin also had six kills.
The Lady Warriors went on to win 25-10.
“It’s like tempo,” said Trude. “We had to play a bunch of different styles. You don’t know where the ball is going to go.
“They (Mo Valley) hustle for the ball and they put the ball over. We are not an in-system team all the time, so we had to switch it up.
“When we are in-system we have a bunch of guns with Katrina, Marley, Matayha and Makiya. They are all girls who can swing.”
Cowder finished the game with 16 kills and two blocks, while Brooklyn Myers had 34 assists.
Shianna Hoover tallied nine service points and five digs.
Moshannon Valley was led by seven digs and three kills from Wharton, while Lexi Clarkson had three kills, two digs and a service point.
Madison McCoy had six assists, five digs and one kill, while Tessa Martin had three digs and two service points. Berg added five digs and three service points.
Mills added eight digs, two service points and one kill. Her fellow senior Hayley Weyandt had a service points as well.
“I told her, ‘just hang with me, I’ll try and get you in for your last game,’” McCoy said. “She was okay with it. She has been so supportive of the girls on the bench and she is always giving her all at practice. So it was nice to see her get out there and get a point.
“I’m really going to miss our two seniors.”
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 9-12.
West Branch improved to 32-2-1.
The Lady Warriors host the Lady Crushers on Wednesday evening.
“This is our ticket,” Trude said. “We know if we want to make the PIAA tournament, we have to win this semifinal game.
“We just have to get ready for them. We know they are an athletic team.”