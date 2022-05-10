ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team swept a doubleheader from Harmony on Monday, topping the Lady Owls by scores of 24-0 and 16-1. Both games lasted just three innings due to the 15-run rule.
The Lady Warriors rapped 16 hits in the opener.
Gresysn Gable, Kamryn MacTavish and Madison Nelson led the way with three each. MacTavish had a triple and a home run and recorded seven RBIs. Gable doubled, scored four times and knocked in two, while Nelson collected four RBIs.
Meghan Cantolina had a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Hannah Betts and Mallory Graham both had two hits. Graham tripled and scored three times, while Betts doubled.
Nelson earned the win in the circle, tossing a 1-hit shutout. She struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Holley Oldaker had the hit for Harmony.
In Game 2, MacTavish and Alaina Royer led the Lady Warriors with two hits apiece. MacTavish had two triples, scored three runs and drove in three, while Royer hit a triple, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Brooke Bainey smashed a grand slam for West Branch.
Carsyn Wesesky tossed a 1-hitter to get the win in Game 2. She allowed an unearned run and struck out five batters.
Sydney Winings doubled and scored for Harmony. Jaylee Beck had the RBI.
West Branch improved to 8-7 overall and 4-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony slipped to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Warriors host Curwensville, while the Lady Owls welcome Purchase Line for a doubleheader.
Game 1
West Branch—24
Cantolina cf 2313, Bainey 3b 3211, Shingledecker 3b 0100, Graham lf 4321, Gable c 3432, Moore 1b 2411, MacTavish ss 4237, Nelson p 3034, Wesesky cr 0300, Betts rf 4121, Butler 2b 2100, McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 27-24-16-20.
Harmony—0
Winings c 2000, Yarnell ss 1000, Beck p 1000, Sward 1b 1000, Davis 2b 1000, Cunkleman cf 1000, Sheredy 3b 1000, Oldaker lf 1010, Arnold dp 1000, Dotts rf 0000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 9(11)4—24 16 0
Harmony 000— 0 1 6
Errors—Yarnell 2, Davis, Cunkleman 2, Oldaker. DP—Harmony. LOB—West Branch 3, Harmony 1. 2B—Betts, Gable. 3B—Graham, MacTavish. HR—Cantolina, MacTavish. HBP—Butler, Moore. SB—Cantolina.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Harmony: Beck—3 IP, 16 H, 24 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Nelson (3-4). LP—Beck (0-9).
Game 2
Harmony—1
Winings lf 2110, Yarnell ss 1000, Beck 3b 1001, Sward 1b 1000, Cunkleman 2b 1000, Lynch cf 1000, Sheredy rf 1000, Oldaker p 1000, Arnold c 0000. Totals: 9-1-1-1.
West Branch—16
Cantolina cf 0201, Butler ph 1011, Bainey 2b 1214, Shingledecker ph 1000, Graham lf 2001, McGonigal ph 0000, Gable 3b 2100, Ca. Wesesky p 3211, MacTavish ss 2323, Nelson 1b 1211, Moore 1b 0000, Royer c 2222, rf Betts 1211. Totals: 16-16-9-15.
Score by Innings
Harmony 100—1 1 2
West Branch (10)51—16 9 0
Errors—Yarnell, Beck. LOB—Harmony 0. West Branch 2. 2B—Winings. 3B—MacTavish 2, Royer. HR—Bainey (GS, 1st) HBP—Arnold. Cantolina, Nelson. PO—Winings.
Pitching
Harmony: Oldaker—2 IP, 9 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 8 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Wesesky 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Wesesky (1-0). LP—Oldaker (0-1).