The West Branch volleyball team swept host Glendale on Monday night 25-18, 25-15 and 25-23.
West Branch jumped out to a 7-2 lead thanks to the serve of Matayha Kerin.
The Lady Vikings got as close as 22-18 before the Lady Warriors got the side out and got two straight points from Abby Gallaher to get the 25-18 win.
Gallaher had six service points, with three aces, and five kills on the night.
West Branch had two more long service runs in the second set, as Marley Croyle served up five straight to go up 7-3 on Glendale.
Kamryn MacTavish added a four-point run, to give the Lady Warriors a 12-4 advantage.
Both teams had several long rallies in the second set, with each side saving several balls out of bounds.
A three-point run by Kerin put the game away and gave West Branch a 25-15 win.
Kerin finished the night with seven service points.
The third set proved to be the closest and the most entertaining of the night, with the two teams trading points back and forth.
Glendale broke out to a 12-6 lead, but West Branch tied it up with a five-point run from Meghan Cantolina after the side out.
Up 22-19, the Lady Vikings looked to put the game away, but a kill by Gallaher and two aces off Cantolina serves game the Lady Warriors a 23-22 advantage.
Glendale got the side out on a service error, but turned the ball right back over with a serve out of bounds.
West Branch seized the opportunity with their best server at the line and Gallaher didn’t disappoint, serving up a ball that Glendale just couldn’t return, giving the visitors a 25-23 victory.
Cantolina finished the night with 12 service points and five kills. MacTavish added 12 digs and six service points.
Marley Croyle netted seven kills and six service points, while Katrina Cowder had 11 kills.
Brooklyn Myers added 30 assists.
Glendale was led by Alyssa Sinclair, who had seven kills and five service points. Cindy Richards added six service points and five digs.
The Lady Vikings dropped to 7-6 overall. Glendale hosts Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
West Branch improved to 24-0 overall. The Lady Warriors host Mount Union on Tuesday.
The junior varsity match was won by Glendale 25-21 and 25-18.