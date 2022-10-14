ALLPORT — On a night full of celebration for the West Branch volleyball team, things couldn’t have gone much better against 12-2 Glendale on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors honored head coach Terry Trude for capturing his 700th win at the helm of the program, while also recognizing Marley Croyle for garnering her 500th kill.
Add to that Senior Night, and West Branch was a little jazzed up for the match.
As for Glendale? Assistant head coach Gregg Mazenko said it looked like the Lady Vikings were still on the bus.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 16-1 lead in the first, led by eight points from Hayley Wooster and six from Matayha Kerin.
“They just didn’t pull the first set together,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “I think coming down here, it immediately gets in their head and we have to get beyond that.
“They came back and I thought they played very well in that second set. The third set, they got to that point where they felt there was no coming back, and frustration kicked in.”
West Branch went on to win the first set 25-6, with Glendale getting no points off the serve.
Even Trude was a little surprised by the hot start of his team.
“We usually serve around 92 percent aggressive, which is high for us,” he said. “I thought the first two sets we served really well, but that last game we didn’t serve as well.
“When we are controlling the pace like that with our hitters, it’s a good outcome for us. That was probably the best we played all year in the first game. To only hold them to six points is pretty hard with a team like Glendale that has so many hitters.”
The second set was much better for the Lady Vikings, who kept it close most of the way.
West Branch went up 21-15 before going on to take the set 25-19.
Katrina Cowder had six service points in the set, while Croyle had four kills.
Glendale’s Riley Best also had four kills in the set, finishing the game with six.
“They need to figure out when we are down how to pick ourselves up and move forward,” said Hewitt. “When they are playing relaxed and singing and dancing out on the court, they play like they can.
“But I think they get here and it’s in their heads and chaos insues. We just need to figure out how to relax out there and play our game.”
The third set looked like the start of the first, with Wooster giving the Lady Warriors a 6-1 lead.
Four different West Branch players had kills during the run.
The rest of the match featured three different three-point runs, as West Branch went on to take the set and the match 25-14.
Cowder finished the night with nine kills and seven service points, while Croyle had eight kills.
Wooster netted 14 points and two aves, while Shianna Hoover had seven service pints. Brooklyn Myers had 15 assists.
“We have had several milestones lately. Marley reached her 500th kill and we had Brooklyn with 1,000 assists and Katrina with 500 kills. We did well at the Pottsville Tournament and we are getting ready for the playoffs, so all these games are big games.
“Glendale is a great team. They are a great school. We knew they only had two losses and we had to play up and be competitive. Plus, they are friends with some of the girls and they wanted to do well.”
Jillian Taylor led Glendale with six service points, while Alyssa Sinclair and Kaprice Cavalet each had three kills.
Glendale dropped to 12-3 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
West Branch improved to 23-2 overall and 12-0 in the ICC.
The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
The junior varsity match was won by West Branch 2-0.