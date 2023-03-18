ALLPORT — After a 1-4 start to the season, the West Branch softball team went 10-5 over its last 15 games in 2022 and qualified for the playoffs where it dropped an 8-3 decision to Claysburg-Kimmel in the opening round.
The Lady Warriors only lost two players to graduation from that squad and return nine letterwinners, most of which started or played significant innings last season.
Seniors Hannah Betts, Kamryn MacTavish, Alaina Royer, juniors Brooke Bainey, Madison Butler, Greysyn Gable, Mallory Graham, Carsyn Wesesky and sophomore Makena Moore comprise the letterwinners and will make up most of the starting lineup for 2023.
Five more girls in junior Jayley Coval, sophomores Layla Thompson, Chelsey Wesesky and Kayleigh Woodring and freshman Mackenzie MacTavish are in the mix for the remaining starting spot and will provide depth and plays keys roles for the Lady Warriors.
“Those nine letterwinners are definitely our core,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “The other five are still going to be playing a big role this year too. Our roster size is down, we’re running with 14 players this year. But I can see all 14 of them making contributions.
“I’m going to be asking some of them to play some different positions and be able to step up into whatever role helps the team. Most of the positions are locked up among the returning letterwinners, but we do have the one outfield position that several girls are battling for.”
West Branch did lose starting centerfielder and leadoff batter Meghan Cantolina as well as pitcher/first baseman Madison Nelson to graduation, but Betts hopes to be able to replace them both in the field as well as finding players to take over their leadership roles.
“We have senior leadership with Alaina, Hannah and Kamryn,” Betts said. I’m expecting them to take the role to keep this team on pace. “And we have a lot of experience in the underclassmen with five of six junior being letterwinners as well as Makena out of my sophomore group. I’m expecting a lot out of everybody. Everybody is going to pick it up.”
Moore, MacTavish and Carsyn Wesesky all saw time in the circle last season and will likely each get more action this year to replace the innings Nelson pitched. Nelson started 11 of West Branch’s 20 games and appeared in relief three times.
Moore logged the next most innings with four starts and four relief appearances, going 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA, striking out 62 in 37 1/3 innings. MacTavish and Wesesky combined to go 4-1 in their appearances in the circle.
Moore or Wesesky will likely play first base when not pitching, while MacTavish will see a lot of time at shortstop where she started 16 games last season, batting .327 with 28 runs scored and 24 RBIs. Moore hit .380 with 23 RBIs while splitting her time between first base and the circle.
Three Lady Warriors could get action behind the plate this season as Bainey, Gable and Royer are all capable. Gable got the lion’s share of starts there last year with 15, while Royer got the other five.
Bainey was the main third baseman and will likely get most of her time there again this season. Royer and Butler are both in the mix for time at second base.
Gable led the Lady Warrior offense last season with a .523 average, scoring 33 runs and knocking in 29.
Bainey also scored 33 runs to go with 16 RBIs and a .456 batting average.
In all, West Branch has eight girls back that batted at least .270 last season with five (Bainey, Gable, MacTavish, Moore, Royer) hitting at over .300.
Hannah Betts will likely reprise her role in right field with Graham either returning to left or taking over in center.
The other outfield position will be filled by one of Coval, Thompson, Chelsey Wesesky, Woodring and Mackenzie MacTavish.
With all the experience and talent back from a team that ended last regular season on a roll, Betts thinks the Lady Warriors have what it takes to put together a successful 2023 campaign.
“We set our goals realistic, but we set them high too,” he said. “These girls want to go undefeated, and that’s a high goal. My goals every year are to make the postseason and make a run for the district championship. That isn’t going to be easy with the teams out there and us dropping down to single-A.
“There are 17 teams in District 6 right now and you have Glendale, Claysburg, maybe Conemaugh ... it’s going to be hard getting out of this district. But I think this team has the ability to make some noise this year. It will be up to them for how far we go.”
West Branch begins the season Thursday at Mount Union.
Roster
Seniors
*Hannah Betts, *Kamryn MacTavish, *Alaina Royer.
Juniors
*Brooke Bainey, *Madison Butler, Jayely Coval,* Greysyn Gable, *Mallory Graham, *Carsyn Wesesky.
Sophomores
*Makena Moore, Layla Thompson, Chelsey Wesesky, Kayleigh Woodring.
Freshman
Mackenzie MacTavish.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
23—Mount Union. 28—at Moshannon Valley. 30—Juniata Valley.
April
4—Williamsburg. 6—at Bucktail. 11—Curwensville. 13—Bellwood-Antis. 14—at Bishop Guilfoyle. 17—at Brookville, 4:15 p.m. 18—at Glendale. 20—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m.. 24—Claysburg-Kimmel. 25—Moshannon Valley. 27—at Juniata Valley.
May
2—at Williamsburg. 4—at Curwensville. 9—at Bellwood-Antis. 11—Glendale.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.