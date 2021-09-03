ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team enjoyed another highly successful season in 2020, winning its second consecutive District 6 class A title and advancing to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
And with a plethora of returning letterwinners, including nine seniors, the Lady Warriors are certainly on the short list of District 6 favorites once again.
But head coach Angie Fenush says her seasoned group knows there is plenty of hard work to be done to reach those heights in 2021.
“The girls are really good about understanding that this is a new season with new challenges,” Fenush said. “They know the hard work it took to earn those titles, yet they still feel the pain of losing the title in a PK shootout as freshmen.
“These girls know their potential and want to be better each time they step on the field and that’s the maturity you get with this group, always looking to better their best.”
The Lady Warriors return 12 letterwinners this season, but will have to find a way to replace a pair of program stalwarts lost to graduation in Sarah Betts and Trinity Prestash.
Betts owns all of the West Branch keeper records, while Prestash is the leading scorer in program history with 111 goals.
“We don’t look at it as losing a part of the team because each year our graduating seniors do an excellent job of leaving their mark on the underclassmen and really growing this program,” Fenush said. “I think that shows throughout all the graduating classes as each year the team has continued to improve in some way or another.
“You can really see the competitiveness and leadership has inspired this year’s team to practice harder and really step up to the challenges. And there’s no doubt this year’s seniors are already leaving their mark as well.”
Seniors Anna Diviney, Katlyn Folmar, Eleyna Hanslovan, Mariah Hayles, Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Olivia Straka, Lauren Timblin and Paige Washic lead a group of 12 letterwinners, which includes junior Emmie Parks and sophomores Erin Godin and Jenna Mertz.
“This year’s letterwinners are a fun bunch,” Fenush said. “They’ve really grown over the last couple years and they have a deep knowledge of the game. They’ve taken it upon themselves to up the intensity of training and play during the offseason and at practice.
“We are lucky to have such a big group back and, with that being said, they understand that playing time is earned and they are doing everything they can to make everyone on this team better.”
In addition to the letterwinners, West Branch gets back juniors Hannah Betts and Breanna Rhinehart and welcomes sophomore newcomers Dorothy Bailor, Emma Bucha, Ciara Condon, Abby Diviney, Payten Johnson and Olivia Koleno as well as freshmen Kayla Fenush and Sarah Guglielmi to the team.
“We have a nice group of newcomers that will play an immediate role on the team,” Fenush said. “The girls have played together for years in spring and tournaments so they don’t feel new to the team. So far they are doing a good job of handling the change in intensity and quickness of play from junior high.
With the loss of just two seniors and the influx of eight new players to the varsity team, the numbers are on the rise.
“The increase in numbers is great for us coaches,” Fenush said. “It really causes the girls to push each other a little harder in practice to earn that playing time. But at the same time it’s so fun to watch because they are each other’s biggest supporters.”
That in turn strengthens the team.
“Our strength right now is our team chemistry and experience,” Fenush said. “They are a resilient, talented group that has been through the high and lows together and that means a lot going into a new season.”
With so many returners, much of the Lady Warrior lineup will look the same, but newcomers will certainly make their marks.
“Our defense brings a ton of experience and skill,” Fenush said. “Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Eleyna Hanslovan, Anna Diviney and Paige Washic have been a huge part of this program’s success over the last few years. They have been joined by Payten Johnson, Ciara Condon, and Abby Diviney, who have stepped up the high level of play very well.”
“Our midfield is once again a very solid unit led by Mariah Hayles and Erin Godin and Hannah Betts. Olivia Koleno, Sarah Guglielmi, and Breanna Rinehart will be working along with them.
“The forwards are a nice mix of speed and strength. Lauren Timblin, Olivia Straka, Jenna Mertz and Emmie Parks bring a balanced scoring attack and Emma Bucha, Kayla Fenush and Dorothy Bailor will be joining them.
The one place on the pitch that will see a new face is in goal, where Sarah Betts called home for four seasons.
“Senior Katlyn Folmar has stepped up for the team as goalkeeper and has done a phenomenal job this offseason,” Fenush said. “Guglielmi will be also be working out with her.”
As for goals this season, Fenush says it’s all about improving each day and having fun.
“Our goals this year are to continue to improve in all the little things, which will help us be a better team,” she said. “We’d like to see the girls push themselves past their comfort zone and see how far they can go. We are looking forward to the girls having a fun and healthy season.”
Fenush will once again be joined by assistant coach Alicia Lutz.
West Branch opens its season Saturday, hosting Huntingdon.
Roster
Seniors
*Anna Diviney, *Katlyn Folmar, *Eleyna Hanslovan, *Mariah Hayles, *Madison Kephart, *Olivia Stavola, *Olivia Straka, *Lauren Timblin, *Paige Washic.
Juniors
Hannah Betts, *Emmie Parks, Breanna Rhinehart.
Sophomores
Dorothy Bailor, Emma Bucha, Ciara Condon, Abby Diviney, *Erin Godin, Payten Johnson, Olivia Koleno, *Jenna Mertz.
Freshmen
Kayla Fenush, Sarah Guglielmi.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
4—Huntingdon, 11 a.m. 7—at Northern Bedford. 9—at Everett. 14—Redbank Valley. 16—Moshannon Valley. 20—at United, 5 p.m. 21—Cambria Heights. 23—at Curwensville. 30—at Tussey Mountain, 5 p.m.
October
5—at Moshannon Valley, 5:30 p.m. 7—Northern Bedford. 12—at Everett, 5 p.m. 14—Tussey Mountain. 16—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 11:30 a.m. 19—at Bishop Guilfoyle, 5 p.m. 21—Curwensville.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted