BELLWOOD — Anything that could’ve gone wrong for the West Branch Football team in the first half of their Inter-County Conference matchup at Bellwood-Antis Friday night did.
It all started with a pick-6 from the Blue Devils Hunter Shawley just over a minute into the game and they never looked back.
The Warriors had no answer for the Devils as they went on to crush West Branch, 49-0, on Bellwood’s Homecoming night at John R. Hayes Field at Memorial Stadium.
“They’re an excellent football team. Don’t take anything away from them, they’re as advertised,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said as he team fell to 2-5. “They’re good. When you play a good football team, you got to come ready to play, and for whatever reason, we didn’t. We got to better than that in the first half.”
West Branch did keep the Blue Devils in check on the offensive side much of the first quarter, but it would be a special team’s gaffe that broke the game open.
Connor Gibbons took a punt return to the house from 76 yards out to give the home team a 14-0 lead late in the first.
Bellwood (7-0) ultimately put the game away later in the opening frame as Cooper Guyer punched in a 2-yard run and Sean Mallon capped things off with a 17-yard reception from Zach Pellegrine.
“Defensively our guys have played well all year. Hunter Shawley, we talked before the game that he was one of the defensive backs that didn’t have a pick,” Bellwood-Antis coach Nic Lovrich said. “He got that pick-6, and started us off really well.
“We pride ourselves on our special teams, our guys did an excellent job blocking making the seams happen for (Running Back Connor Gibbons) to go, he made a fantastic play to finish off.”
Bellwood outgained the Warriors on the ground by staggering margin of 288-30, and a total of 356-112.
“You’re playing a team of that caliber, it’s got to be mistake free,” Hubler said. “We gave up the punt return, which in my eyes, was an effort play on our part. We got to make that tackle.”
Hubler believes that last night’s loss is not an indicator of the kind of team his Warriors are.
“This is not a reflection of the football team we are,” he said. “We haven’t gotten to this point this year playing that kind of football, and we’re not going to finish the year that way either.
“Playoffs are 100 percent in our own hands, we have three games left. We win all three of those, we’re actually probably a six seed. That’s what we’re striving for.”
West Branch’s focus now shifts to that playoff race as it hosts Blacklick Valley while Bellwood-Antis visits Mount Union next Friday.