ALLPORT — With just two seniors and two other healthy letterwinners, the West Branch boys basketball team is going to have a different look than in year’s past.
The Warriors feature five lettermen, including seniors Zack Tiracorda and Jackson Croyle. Junior Kyle Kolesar and sophomores Sage Carr and Isaac Tiracorda also return.
“Ike (Isaac) and Kyle are what makes our team go,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “Ike is our point guard and the ball is always in his hand. He is very athletic and can get to the basket. We will go as Ike goes.
“Kyle was our most consistent player last year with almost averaging a double double, and drawing charges. These two are vital for our team success.
“Sage had surgery on his hand a few weeks ago and might return towards the end of the season, hopefully.
“The team being young does not concern me at all. The lack of experience does. However, we have been very fortunate the last 15 years with freshman and sophomores who have been staples for our program and these freshman that are up with us this year, and the ones we brought up last year, I can see the same returns that we have had in the past.
“It’s always a learning experience those 9-10th grade years, but a big reward those last two years.”
Zack Tiracorda and Croyle are the only seniors on the team that is filled predominately with sophomores.
“We always expect a lot from the seniors,” Clark said. “Jack and Zack are key to our success this year. Those two have worked hard throughout their career and it is time for that to pay off. They had to wait their turn a little bit, more Jack than Zack but its time to show their maturity and do whatever it takes to lead this team.”
The biggest obstacle for the Warriors will be replacing a graduated senior class that were pretty successful in their four years at WB.
“We didn’t have much height last season,” Clark said. “We had a lot of guards. It is totally different this year. We are taller this year and not really a 3-point shooting team as we have been the majority of my coaching career. Sage’s injury threw a curveball for us, but we got guys ready to take that spot.”
Clark said Carr’s injury will open up a starting spot for someone, but he says the team is still too far out from its first game to make that determination.
“We are still working on certain fundamentals in practices which we will continue to do, but we really have not broke down and went over any game plays or situations just yet. We are still 13 days away from the first game.
“I see a lot of guys playing this year and being letterwinners like Freshman Joel Evans, Owen Koleno, and Lucas Colton. Also sophomores Zach McGonigal, Azadio Vargas, and Matt Eirich.”
Clark said despite the lack of experience for most of the group, he has seen a lot of positive progression in practice.
“This group likes being around each other,” he said. “That is all a coach can ask for. When the locker room is upbeat and players are interacting with one another on and off the court that makes for a fun season. They want to be good. They work hard, listen, and are excited to be in the gym.”
Clark said the team is still in transition and until they get out on the court, they won’t know what “type” of team they are.
Still despite all the uncertainty, the Warriors have big goals for the 2021-22 season.
“We want to compete at a high level in both leagues,” Clark said. “The ICC is upper-class led by Williamsburg, Bellwood and Mount Union. We need to weather the storm against these teams. The MVL is sneaky good this year too. However, it is just Harmony in that league that is not in the ICC and they got some really talented players as does Curwensville and Mo Valley too.
“We got a tough non conference schedule this year. With Claysburg leaving to go to the ICC South that gave us two more non-conference games. We got Brookville who were state runner-ups last year, Bellefonte who is 5A, 4A Clearfield, 3A Philipsburg-Osceola, Bald Eagle Area and St. Joseph’s Catholic to round out of non conference.
“We are going to have to bring it every night at practice and gameday to make it to that district level. With the young group that we have it is much needed to get that experience now.”
Clark will be assisted once again by Eric McCracken and volunteer assistants Bill Etchison and Dave Catanzaro.
West Branch opens the season on Dec. 13, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Jackson Croyle, *Zack Tiracorda.
Juniors
Isaiah Bloom, *Kyle Kolesar.
Sophomores
Jacob Alexander, *Sage Carr, Noah Emigh, Matt Eirich, Randy Fetters, Zach McGonigal, Brody Rothrock, Johnny Stavola, *Isaac Tiracorda, Azadio Vargas.
Freshmen
Lucas Colton, Owen Koleno.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
13—Moshannon Valley. 16—at Mount Union. 17—at Harmony. 20—at Juniata Valley. 22—Clearfield. 28—vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Tournament. 29—vs. Bald Eagle Area at Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament, 6 p.m.
January
3—Williamsburg. 5—Bellefonte. 6—at Glendale, 6:30 p.m. 10—Bellwood-Antis. 13—at Curwensville. 17—Harmony. 19—at Brookville. 21—at Moshannon Valley. 25—Mount Union. 27—Juniata Valley.
February
1—at Williamsburg. 3—St. Joseph’s Academy, 7:15 p.m. 4—Glendale. 8—at Bellwood-Antis. 11—Curwensville.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.