ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team hasn’t shied away from playing bigger schools and better competition under head coach Terry Trude.
The Lady Warriors came into Monday night’s match against Bald Eagle Area as the number two team in the state in Class A. The Lady Eagles were number eight in Class AA.
West Branch won the first two sets, then rebounded in the fourth to take the victory 25-18, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-22.
“Bald Eagle is ranked and we are ranked,” said Trude.
“Philipsburg-Osceola is ranked. To get out of District 6 is hard. It’s phenomenal if you make it out. It helps us Class A playoffs by playing a team up. BEA is a good team, so we wanted to take that opportunity.
“Bald Eagle is so well coached. They are just fundamentally solid through all their rotations and they are deep. We kind of use this as where we are in the season. We knew that we had to step up. We feel have the same type of athletes.
“I’m just really proud. We went through some up and downs. We knew we weren’t going to play three sets. That’s volleyball. Whoever has the momentum in games like this wins.”
The Lady Warriors fought a back-and-forth battle with the Lady Eagles in the first set, with the match tied at several points.
West Branch went ahead 19-16 off the serve of Abby Gallaher and eventually won 25-18.
The next three sets would be much closer.
West Branch, which at some points had four sophomores on the floor, continued to hang with Bald Eagle Area, which has struggled with having starters available due to COVID-19.
But the fans wouldn’t have guessed any of that as the two teams went toe-to-toe in the final three sets of the match.
“We had four sophomores on the floor at the end,” Trude said. “They have played a lot and they are battle-tested. They play a lot of club ball. They are young and they are going to make mistakes, but I am really pleased with where they are at.
“They were nervous, but they really endured and they big time players.”
The Lady Eagles had tied the match at 20-0 when the Lady Warriors got the sideout. Two big serves from Brooklyn Myers and an emphatic kill from Gallaher made it 23-20.
BEA got it to 23-22 when Gallaher got her team another sideout with one of her 12 kills of the night and the Lady Warriors went on to win 25-23.
Both teams had some big runs in the third set, with Bald Eagle Area jumping out to a 7-3 lead.
West Branch closed it 23-20 but the Lady Eagles were able to take advantage of a service error and a ball hit out of bounds to force a fourth set.
The Lady Warriors struggled to find a rhythm in the fourth set, with several service errors and hitting errors.
But West Branch rallied, led by their vocal student section, to tie the game at 19-19.
The two teams had several long rallies but the Lady Warriors were able to find that spark at the top of their rotation.
Down 22-21, West Branch sent Savannah Hoover, one of their serving specialists to the line. She came through in the clutch, serving up three straight points, including an ace to give the Lady Warriors the win.
Marley Croyle was also key, coming up with several big swings in the final rotation.
“Marley is a gamer.,” said Trude. “She is a Type-A personality. She will bring her A game every night. I have to keep her down sometimes, but she’s the kind of player you want on your team. She is going to give you 100 percent every night and she did that tonight.”
Gallaher finished the game with 13 kills, 12 service points and six blocks. Cowder had 13 kills, while Croyle had 12. Myers netted 27 assists, while Kamryn MacTavish had 12 digs.
West Branch improved to 19-0 overall. The Lady Warriors host Curwensville today.