ALTOONA — Down two sets to none against Homer-Center, the West Branch volleyball team had two options — give up and lose in three or fight back and rally.
The Lady Warriors chose the second option, making one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the District 6 Class A Championship, downing the Lady Wildcats 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-16 and 15-12.
It is just their second title, with the first coming in 2014.
“I would be surprised if you told me we’d be down 2-0 and come back and win,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “This group is very resilient. We have played in five sets before and this team has beat some teams down in five sets before.
“Once we got over that hump with the third-set win, I thought we had a chance. Usually, teams at this level, if you are down two, you usually lose.
“This team battles. They have a lot of character and a lot of heart. They wanted this medal. It meant a lot to them.”
Things looked bleak early for the Lady Warriors, who struggled to block the Homer-Center trio of Ali Schmidt, Meegan Williams and Alaina Fabin.
The Lady Wildcats dominated at the net, with most of West Branch’s block attempts falling out of bounds.
The Lady Warriors managed just three points outside of the rally in the first set, committing four service errors, three hitting errors and two net violations.
The second set played out much as the first, with Homer-Center controlling the tempo and forcing West Branch out of system.
The trio of Homer-Center hitters had nine kills in the set, which ended on an ace by Anna Cutschall.
The Lady Warriors tried to regroup in the huddle between the second and third sets, with frustration seen on all the faces.
But West Branch slowly started to dig itself out of the massive hole it found itself in point-by-point in the third set.
One of the biggest things was the adjustment to the Lady Wildcats’ hitters.
“What we did was we went with soft hands,” said Trude. “They were trying to press, so we we did was adjust to high hands, so it slows the block down. That was our biggest adjustment and I thought it was key for us to do that today.”
Another key that helped was bringing on freshman Kyla Kephart to serve. Kephart seemed unfazed by the stressful enviroment, made worse by the loud Homer-Center crowd.
She also did her part in the back row, digging out several balls to help West Branch win that third set 26-24. Kephart had 12 digs in the match.
The Lady Warriors got the final two points of the set on a Marley Croyle push and a ball that the Lady Wildcats struggled to return.
“For a freshman, she is phenomenal,” Trude said. “She is a gamer. She goes angle and she got us so many crucial points in the fifth set.
“We really served better from the third set on. I was just really proud of the whole team.
“But Kyla, the energy really helped us make the difference here.”
The fourth set showed a whole different West Branch — the one that came into the district tournament as the top seed and had lost just two matches all season.
A big service run from libero Shianna Williams and the hitting of Katrina Cowder, Croyle and Matayha Kerin helped lift the Lady Warriors to a 25-16 victory and tie the match at 2-2.
The turn of events was clearly a shock to both the Lady Wildcats and their crowd, which had drowned out the West Branch faithful for the first two sets.
Homer-Center won the coin toss and elected to serve for the fifth set.
But West Branch quickly got the sideout on a big kill from Kerin that sent the Lady Warriors’ bench into a frenzy.
The Lady Wildcats went up 2-1, before another sideout on a Cowder kill brought Kephart to the service line.
The freshman served up five straight points, including two aces to put West Branch up 7-2.
Homer-Center called a timeout at 5-2, but Kephart’s two aces came right after that to keep momentum on the Lady Warriors’ side.
The Lady Wildcats got a sideout on a kill and then cut it to 7-5, which prompted Trude to call his first timeout.
That worked, as West Branch got a kill from Cowder for the sideout. Another kill and a ball that was returned into the net, extended the Lady Warriors’ lead to 10-5.
A service error returned the ball to Homer-Center and a hitting error by West Branch cut it to 10-7.
But the Lady Warriors weren’t done yet. A kill by Croyle gave the top-seed a sideout and made it 11-7.
Cowder stepped to the line and served up three straight points, led by two kills from Makiya Mack and one more from Croyle.
Homer-Center called its final timeout and eventually got the sideout, bringing Williams to the line.
She served up three points, cutting it to 14-11.
West Branch called its final timeout, and the Lady Wildcats made it 14-12, before the Lady Warriors got game point on a hard hit by Croyle that Homer-Center bounced around before it fell on the court.
It was the first District 6 finals appearance for West Branch since they fell to West Shamokin in five sets in 2020.
The Lady Warriors had also lost the first two sets in that match, coming back to take it to the fifth set, where they fell 15-9.
That 2020 appearance was the first since West Branch got its inaugural District 6 title in 2014.
It was their sixth time in the District 6 Class A finals in the last 12 years. They made the district semis the other six years.
It’s the eighth time they’ve gone to a tiebreaker set in the district playoffs.
“We reload, but we never know what kind of team you are going to have,” Trude said. “The community really came out full force for us. The student section was awesome.
“Everyone was here. The West Branch section was really loud. This is for us, the community and the kids for all the hard work they put into it.”
West Branch improved to 34-2-1. The Lady Warriors host District 5 runner-up Shade on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class A Tournament.
Match time is 7 p.m. All tickets must be bought online. They are $8 via the piaa.org website and Hometown Ticketing.