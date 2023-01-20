ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team broke out to a 15-5 advantage after one quarter on Mount Union on Thursday night en route to a 48-33 victory.
The Lady Warriors had six different players score, including all five starters, in the victory that helped them improve to 9-4 overall and 3-4 in the Inter County Conference.
“I was happy with the way we came out to start,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “The first time we played Mount Union, they really gave us a tough time to start the game.
“That was part of the emphasis heading into the game ... and that was starting fast. I thought the girls carried that out very well.”
The Lady Warriors came out firing on all cylinders as Jenna Mertz poured in six points in the first quarter, while Sarah Guglielmi added five.
Emmie Parks and Katrina Cowder each had two in the first eight minutes, which saw West Branch force several Lady Trojan turnovers.
Mount Union switched gears in the second quarter, moving to the press, which helped them cut the lead down to 15-11 with a 6-0 run.
West Branch’s Erin Godin was fouled going to the hoop and made both of her free throws to end the Lady Trojan run.
“Kudos to Mount Union and their press in the second quarter,” said Koleno. “It kind of got them back into the game in the second quarter.
“That’s always a nice experience. We know what kind of team they are. They are always playing man and they are always playing scrappy. You know you are going to have a tough time when you play Mount Union.
“I thought the girls responded well to that. It was nice to spread it back out in the second half.”
West Branch led 24-16 at the half, but Mount Union won the quarter 11-9.
The Lady Trojans cut it to 27-21 with a trey from Chelsea Williams just a few clicks into the third quarter.
Williams finished the night as Mount Union’s leading scorer with 15 points and four rebounds.
West Branch continued to adjust its offense in the third, moving the ball inside to Cowder, who scored twice and was fouled going up a third time. She made one of those free throws to extend it back out to 32-21 in favor of the Lady Warriors.
Cowder finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for West Branch.
The Lady Warriors continued to work hard on defense in the fourth quarter, especially Mertz, who had six steals on the night and a total of seven rebounds.
“Jenna’s energy was outstanding today,” Koleno said. “I think with all of her points and offensive accolades that sometimes it’s missed how well she did on defense. I thought that really shined tonight.
“She had so many touches tonight. It wasn’t just the steals, it was the deflections and the other touches. There were a couple of possessions there were she was the primary defender on three different people. She’s getting touches every time.”
Several Mount Union turnovers resulted in easy buckets for West Branch. The Lady Warriors won the quarter 14-12 and set the final at 48-33.
“I’ve been talking to the girls about knowing that we are a good shooting team and we’ve been in a little bit of a funk from the outside lately,” Koleno said. “So it was nice to see a couple of those hit the bottom of the net. I think it calmed the girls down and really helped us settle in tonight.”
West Branch heads to Northern Cambria this evening.
There was no junior varsity game.
Mount Union—33
S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Williams 6 0-0 15, Broadbeck 2 0-0 4, Crisswell 2 0-0 4, Dimoff 1 0-0 2, Skopic 0 0-0 0, M. Smith 2 0-0 5, Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-0 33.
West Branch—48
Parks 1 0-0 2, Mertz 7 3-5 21, Godin 0 2-2 2, Cowder 4 4-6 12, Guglielmi 3 0-0 8, Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 9-13 48.
Three-pointers: C. Williams 3, M. Smith 2. Mertz 4, Guglielmi 2.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 5 11 5 12—33
West Branch 15 9 19 14—48