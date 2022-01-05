ALLPORT — West Branch won three of the five bouts contested on the mat on Tuesday night and picked up five forfeits en route to a 48-21 victory over Cambria Heights.
“We wrestled okay, but there is there is always things we can work on to get better,” said Warriors head coach Jason Bainey. “It was nice for those guys that got out there and got wins tonight.”
The match started at 152 with the first forfeit of the night as John Myers had his hand raised to give West Branch a 6-0 lead.
The Warriors followed that up with a win on the mat as Tyce Cantolina faced off against Heights’ Zech Scott at 160.
Cantolina got the quick takedown and needed just 40 seconds to pin Scott flat to give the hosts a 12-0 lead.
“It was Tyce’s first time at 160,” Bainey said. “He went out and did what he had to do. It was nice. He got his weight down from almost 180 and he did a good job with that.”
West Branch got two more forfeits at 172 and 189 as Logan Folmar and Austin Kerin each received six points to make it 24-0 in favor of the Warriors.
That lead was increased after the bout at 215 pounds which saw Tyler Biggans take on Tommy Kitchen and pick up his first-ever varsity win.
Biggans took the early lead, getting a takedown and two sets of two nearfall points. Kitchen was awarded a penalty point for interlocking to make it 6-1 after the first period.
Kitchen deferred to start the second period and Biggans chose neutral, a wise decision as he took Kitchen straight to the mat and eventually pinned him in 2:40.
“Biggans got his first win so that was cool,” said Bainey. “We got him off the football field and got him out on the mat. He had a great high double pop for a takedown. Him getting his first win was exciting to watch.”
At 285, the Warriors’ Billy Bumbarger bumped up to face the Highlanders’ Braylon Rydbaum.
The two failed to get any points in the first period, with Bumbarger choosing down to start the second.
The Warrior senior scored a reversal, then got Rydbaum to his back where he garnered the fall in 3:04.
“Billy Bumbarger was bumping up and giving up sixty pounds, so it was neat to see him get a win too,” Bainey said. “Billy just has to believe in himself. He is a lot better wrestler than he thinks he is. He is timid in the first period and I told him he needs to be more physical with those heavyweights.
“Once he figured it out after the first period, he opened it up and pinned the guy.”
Cambria Heights took the forfeit at 106 for Hunter Jones, and in return forfeited at 113 pounds to Landon Bainey to make it 42-6 in favor of West Branch.
There was no match at 120 and the Highlanders got another forfeit at 126 as Gage Shook got his hand raised to cut the advantage to 42-12.
Nick Stavola got a forfeit for the Warriors at 132 to make it 48-12, before the Highlanders closed it out with two wins at 138 and 145 to set the final.
“We had a chance to win that match at 138,” Bainey said. “It’s just something we have to work on. We were down 4-0 and we got two takedowns and we just have to push the guy further away so we can’t turn into us and get a quick reversal.
“I thought if we pushed him off we were going to win that match.”
West Branch (3-1) travels to Mount Union on Thursday.
“We have our hands full on Thursday,” Bainey said. “Mount Union has a bunch of kids on their team. We also have a couple of starters out with illness, and we would need a full lineup to compete with them anyway. They are probably the best team in the ICC.
“But it’s always fun going down there. They have great fans and Coach (Corey) Wertz always does a great job. We will just go down there and do our best and have fun.”
West Branch 48,
Cambria Heights 21
152—John Myers, WB, won by forfeit. (6-0).
160—Tyce Cantolina, WB, pinned Zech Scott, CH, :40. (12-0).
172—Logan Folmar, WB, won by forfeit. (18-0).
189—Austin Kerin, WB, won by forfeit. (24-0).
215—Tyler Biggans, WB, pinned Tommy Kitchen, CH, 2:40. (30-0).
285—Billy Bumbarger, WB, pinned Braylon Rydbaum, CH, 3:04. (36-0).
106—Hunter Jones, CH, won by forfeit. (36-6).
113—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (42-6).
120—No match. (42-6).
126—Gage Shook, CH, won by forfeit. (42-12).
132—Nick Stavola, WB, won by forfeit. (48-12).
138—Marshall Eckenrode, CH, dec. Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 7-4. (48-15).
145—Jack Sheredy, CH, pinned Josh McCoy, WB, 1:35. (48-21).