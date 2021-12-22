ALLPORT — Down 2-0 in his 132-pound bout and his team trailing 12-6 after back-to-back forfeits, West Branch’s Nick Stavola hit a Peterson and pinned Moshannon Valley’s Carson Moore at the edge of the mat to give the Warriors a lift.
West Branch went on to win four of the next five bouts by fall and were able to overcome forfeiting the two weight classes in a 39-30 victory over the rival Black Knights.
“We’ve been trying to get him to wrestle,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “The kids stayed on him and got him to come out. He scrapped this past weekend at the Penn Cambria Tournament. He went 2-2 in the JV tournament and wrestled real well. So we were excited for that.
“But Nick Stavola’s win tonight was awesome and a great way to start the match. That may have pretty much been the dual meet. That started us off on the right foot right after Landon’s fall. So I’m very proud of Nick.”
Stavola’s fall was one of six the Warriors had in the match, while only giving up three, which was key in the victory.
“The key to winning dual meets is not getting pinned, and we got pinned way too many times, plain and simple,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “Even if you end up losing the match, you’re only giving up three points and those extra points from falls are huge and that’s really what it came down to.
The dual started at 106, but neither team had an entrant.
West Branch 113-pounder Landon Bainey got the hosts off to a flying start when he took Trenton Weld to the mat immediately and secured a 24-second fall to put the Warriors up 6-0.
But Mo Valley took forfeit victories at 120 (Roman Faulds) and 126 (Aiden Smith) to swing the scoreboard in its favor 12-6.
Stavola was up next and erased a 2-0 deficit to Moore with the Peterson, pinning the Knight at 1:03 to knot the dual at 12-12.
Mo Valley took back some momentum at 138 when Lucas Yarger tilted Hunter Schnarrs into a stack and pinned him at 4:10, but the Warriors answered with four straight falls.
Aaron Myers (145) and John Myers (160) sandwiched a pair of first-period falls around Josh McCoy, who went into the third before finishing his match off in 5:20.
The Myers’ brothers each used cradles to secure their falls, Aaron pinning Rocco Clark in 23 seconds and John stopping Sawyer Gallaher in 32 seconds.
McCoy earned his fall by countering a cradle attempt by Black Knight Jalen Kurten. McCoy was up 5-2 after two periods and chose down to start the third. He battled to find a way to put McCoy on his back and looked like he had found it when he locked in a cradle. But it wasn’t tight enough and McCoy was able to throw a headlock and pin him in 5:20.
Logan Folmar followed with a headlock of his own in the 172-pound bout, hitting it on Austin Shoff and pinning him in 46 seconds to give the Warriors a 36-18 advantage.
“We told the kids from the get-go, ‘we’re down 12-0, so there’s 10 matches left to wrestle and we have to win at least seven of them,” Bainey said. “The Myers boys did what I expected them to do. Once I get those boys in shape, there as tough as anyone.
“Josh McCoy had a big win at 52, and that a kid that didn’t wrestle for three years. Big win there, and definitely room to work on somethings with him. And then Logan got a big fall. We’ve come to lean on Logan quite a bit.”
The following bout at 189 between Mo Valley’s Niko Smeal and West Branch’s Tyce Cantolina was the only one in the dual that didn’t end by fall.
Smeal had the edge in the early going, using three takedowns to build a 7-3 lead after one.
But Cantolina got back in the match by choosing down to start the second, reversing Smeal and scoring two sets of back points to take a 10-7 advantage after two.
The wrestlers spent much of the third period circling in the center of the mat before a pair of late Smeal shots were fended off by Cantolina, who earned the 10-7 decision and clinched the dual.
“Tyce is going down to 60, so he bumped clear up to 89 to wrestle and get a big win against Niko Smeal,” Bainey said.
Mo Valley ended on a high note, getting falls from David Honan (215) and Connor Williams (285).
Honan pinned Billy Bumbarger at 2:38, while Williams scored his fall over Tyler Biggans at 3:45.
The Black Knights slipped to 0-2 with the loss and return to the mat Thursday, hosting Mount Union.
“We have a dual meet Thursday and then a long break and hopefully we can take care of some basics,” Walstrom said. “It’s just little things that are happening and we need to correct them. It’s a long season. It’s only December, so you can’t get worked up right now. We just need to correct some things.
West Branch improved to 2-1. The Warriors host Cambria Heights Jan. 4.
“It was a good night,” Bainey said. “We’re happy to get a win. We’re going to keep plugging away and getting better.”
West Branch 39,
Moshannon Valley 30
106—No bout.
113—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Trenton Weld, MV, 0:24. (6-0).
120—Roman Faulds, WB, won by forfeit. (6-6).
126—Aiden Smith, MV, won by forfeit. (6-12).
132—Nick Stavola, WB, pinned Carson Moore, MV, 1:03. (12-12).
138—Lucas Yarger, MV, pinned Hunter Schnarrs, MV, 4:10. (12-18).
145—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Rocco Clark, MV, 0:23. (18-18).
152—Josh McCoy, WB, pinned Jalen Kurten, MV, 5:20. (24-18).
160—John Myers, WB, pinned Sawyer Gallaher, MV, 0:32. (30-18).
172—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Austin Shoff, MV, 0:46. (36-18).
189—Tyce Cantolina, WB, dec, Niko Smeal, MV, 10-7. (39-18).
215—David Honan, MV, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 2:38. (39-24).
285—Connor Williams, MV, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 3:45. (39-30).