ALLPORT — It wasn’t quite the performance they wanted to start off their season with, but in the end the West Branch volleyball team got the sweep and opened the season with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 victory over Curwensville on Monday night.
It was the first and only match of the season for the Lady Warriors before they leave for their Florida trip.
West Branch is headed to the KSA Events Fall Classic Volleyball Tournament in Orlando. The team will play in a round robin format on Sept. 1 and then will play in a quarterfinal round on Sept. 2.
“We have a lot of things going on with our trip and we were trying to get the girls focused,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “I’m not sure we did that tonight.
“We had some serving issues early and it didn’t seem like our setter-hitter connection was there tonight. We are tipping way too much.”
Curwensville on the other hand, looked dramatically different from the last time it stepped into the West Branch gymnasium.
Gone were the nerves that plagued the young team last year. In its place was a new found confidence.
“I am not disappointed in this game in the least,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “We knew it was going to be a tough one.
“We are already seeing the improvement from last year by leaps and bounds.”
Curwensville hung with West Branch in the first set, until an eight-point service run from Shianna Hoover put the game away.
Hoover finished the night with 16 service points and five aces.
West Branch went on to win the first set 25-11.
The Lady Warriors continued to struggle with serving and getting their timing down in the second set.
But a big service run from Allison Shingledecker helped put the game away early. She finished the game with nine.
Curwensville had just three points in the set that came off the serve.
“We are still fairly young and I was impressed with how they stuck with it tonight,” Vicary said. “They know what they need to do now, they just have to put it all together.”
The third set saw the teams tied at 6-6 before a four-point run from Katrina Cowder, led by a big kill from Haley Woodling, to go up 11-6.
The Lady Warriors eventually pulled away, winning 25-11.
“We will figure it out,” Trude said. “It’s nothing major. It just first-game jitters and the first game in front of our home crowd. They were all nervous.
“We were glad to get this in before we leave for our trip so we can figure out what we need to do to get better.”
Cowder led all hitters with seven. Marley Croyle added four.
Ava Olosky led Curwensville with three kills, while Savannah Carfley had three service points.
West Branch won the junior varsity match.
The Lady Warriors (1-0, 1-0) head to the KSA Tournament down in Orlando, Florida this weekend.
Curwensville (0-1, 0-1) hosts Mount Union this evening.