HAZELTON — After all the drama of the last 48 hours, no one would have faulted the West Branch volleyball team didn’t play its best on Wednesday night in the PIAA Class A semifinal against Sacred Heart Academy.
But those people don’t know the Lady Warriors.
West Branch not only put the day before behind them, it only took them an hour and a half to put the Lady Lions away, earning the 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 sweep and advancing to the school’s first state final in history.
“We knew they (Sacred Heart) were in the state finals last year against Clarion and we knew they had everybody back this year,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “We are a good team and we knew we’d be in an epic battle. But the girls made a great gameplan and we went after their 6’1 player (Elizabeth Cuskey).
“The girls were really aggressive and smart. They served excellent. I don’t want to single anyone out, but they all played awesome.”
West Branch led most of the first set, including 14-10 after getting a sideout on a big Matayha Kerin kill.
Kerin then went to the line and served up two points, led by a Marley Croyle kill, and the Lady Lions called their first timeout.
The momentum never shifted, however, as Kerin served up three more points after the timeout, including an ace to make it 19-10.
Sacred Heart kept chipping away at the , cutting it to 24-20. But a service error by the Lady Lions gave West Branch game point and the early match lead.
“I told them we need to get off to a good start,” Trude said. “Momentum can change so quick. So we got ahead, and it just went crazy.
“They were not going to let the ball hit the floor and they just wanted to win.”
The second set was another back and forth battle early, with West Branch eventually taking an 18-16 lead after four points from Kerin.
Sacred Heart got a sideout on a Emily McKenna kill, then served up three straight points, including an ace to go up on West Branch 20-18.
The Lady Warriors called a timeout and got a sideout on the very next point –a hitting error.
Katrina Cowder stepped up to the service line and rattled off three straight points, with two Marley Croyle kills and a Makiya Mack kill to give West Branch back the lead 22-20.
The Lady Lions took their final timeout, but once again it didn’t shift the momentum as Cowder served up the last three points to give the Lady Warriors a 2-0 set advantage.
West Branch headed into the third set with all the momentum and continued to serve well, going up on on Sacred Heart 6-1.
Hayley Wooster had four of her nine service points in the game during that run, while Cowder had a block and kill.
Sacred Heart tied it up and went ahead 9-7, prompting Trude to call a timeout.
Whatever was said, worked, as West Branch went back up 11-9 and then 16-15.
The Lady Lions tied it at 16-16, but West Branch got a big sideout from Kerin on a kill again.
Shianna Hoover came on and served up two points and Sacred Heart took its final timeout down 19-15.
Hoover added two more points to make it 21-16, before a sideout by the Lady Lions.
West Branch took a timeout after Sacred Heart cut their lead to 23-19, but the Lady Warriors didn’t waste too much time, getting two quick sideouts to set the final at 25-20.
“There were different players who stepped up at different times,” said Trude. “I put Brielle Bainey in the third game. I needed that moment. She had perfect passes. She came off the bench as a freshmen. Kyla Kephart had some good serves for us tonight.
“Matayha and Marley and Katrina and Makiya are just so smart. Brooklyn set a good game. Ally and Hayley played great.
“That’s why are are for the first time in West Branch history headed to the state championship. I’m just in awe right now.”
Cowder finished the game with 11 service points and seven kills. Kerin had nine service points and six kills, while Croyle had 10 kills.
Myers had 23 assists, while Hoover had five service points and Mack had five kills.
“You don’t have fourth graders peppering balls every day and the school teachers telling them to come inside because it’s too cold,” said Trude. “That’s what hard work does and commitment.
“They are so happy and we are so happy. To be honest, I thought it was going to be five games tonight.
“We knew we had to get that point at the end. It was just awesome volleyball.”
West Branch improved to 39-3-2.
The Lady Warriors play Maplewood on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. The match is set for 10:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart ended the season at 19-8.