ALLPORT — After a whirlwind season that saw them make the PIAA Class A title game for the first time in school history, the West Branch volleyball team is hoping to get back for a second time.
The Lady Warriors fell in three sets to Maplewood, but the experience and the thrill of making the state title game, the first sport in history to do that West Branch, still remains a bright spot.
However, the team isn’t dwelling on the past and is ready for the 2023 season to begin.
“What a great run,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “We try not to talk about it other than we need to win the ICC and then work on short term goals such as districts.
“We honestly looked at what area needs improvement and have been setting goals and trying new training methods to address where we can improve. The girls also are motivated to have this experience again and are so committed to try to get better each day.
“They certainly as a group have put countless hours in the gym during the season as well as competing in AAU volleyball during the off season.”
West Branch returns nine letterwinners, including three PVCA All-State first teamers in Marley Croyle, Katrina Cowder and Brooklyn Myers.
Also back are Shianna Hoover, Allison Shingledecker, Makiya Mack, Brielle Bainey, Kyla Kephart and Bella Koleno.
“I am looking for this group to improve defensively and continue to compete and improve their overall volleyball IQ,” Trude said.
“I would hope that they would like to get back to championship game but it will take a lot of work, luck, and being able to get better throughout the season.”
The Lady Warriors will have to fill the holes left by Matayha Kerin, Savannah Hoover and Haley Wooster, who have graduated.
“We lost three key seniors who really created a positive environment for our team and really worked hard to improve their individual game so that they would be able to contribute,” said Trude. “They provide a strong sense of leadership and loved competing on a daily basis. Our kids really looked up to this group.”
The Lady Warriors do have a solid sophomore class that will step up as well.
Bainey, Kephart and Koleno all saw plenty of action last year because of injuries early in the season, something that impressed Trude.
“Bella, Brielle and Kyla were a pleasant surprise to be able to learn our system and also contribute to our team’s success, which most freshmen are not ready to play at this level,” he said. “They gained so much experience and have put the work into becoming better volleyball players. I am excited for them because they were able to perform at many pressure situations throughout our playoff run and this can only help them as they gain more experience.”
West Branch has a total of 19 kids on the roster and Trude said thinks that’s an ideal number. He estimates that 10-12 players will get varsity experience this season.
With the Inter County Conference expansion, the Lady Warriors will be playing some new faces this year.
West Branch has also added several high profile tournaments at Saint Francis, Pottsville and the KSA tourney in Orlando, Florida.
“I am excited about the ICC expanding,” said Trude. “There will be four divisions and still an overall ICC championship. It will set up an extra game for ICC title.
“It does bring some new teams with strong volleyball pedigrees and allows us to play across our divisions. We are excited to play Berlin this year.”
The Lady Warriors have dominated the Inter County Conference championship, winning 15 in the last 16 years.
Their state title run also set them up to compete at the KSA Tournament in Orlando for the third time in team history. The last time was in 2009.
West Branch will face teams from New York and Florida in their pool.
“It is such a unique experience for the kids,” Trude said.
“They have to raise money through individual and team fundraising. It is an educational and athletic experience for our team. A lot of our team has never flown or traveled this far of a distance.
“It gives us a chance to see some of the better teams across the United States Our team also gets to have some fun by going to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay Resort. We have tremendous support for this trip from our Booster Club, sponsors and school administration.”
To prepare, the Lady Warriors have been working hard all offseason and preseason, working on passing and playing better defense.
Trude has added on to his staff to help with the all the extra work. Assistant coach Mollie Neidrick returns, as do volunteer assistants Kody Trude and Taylor Trude. Carrie Peterson and Chad Koleno will also be helping this year as well.
And while Trude would love to end his season back in the state title game, he hopes that the team really just enjoys the experience and has fun.
“The five seniors have done a great job getting the team ready and I am excited for them,” he said. “They know how hard they have worked to get to this point, so I hope they still can enjoy this experience and still have a wonderful season full of great memories.”
West Branch opens this season this evening, hosting Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Katrina Cowder, *Marley Croyle, *Shianna Hoover, *Brooklyn Myers, *Allison Shingledecker.
Juniors
Hannah Ishler, *Makiya Mack, Samantha Stencil.
Sophomores
Cheyanne Bush, *Brielle Bainey, Skylar Hebel, *Kyla Kephart, Issabella Kerfoot, *Bella Koleno, Madison Korb, Haley Woodling.
Freshmen
Shasta Manahan, Lexi Mulhollem, Emily Shingledecker, Montgomery Vanbuskirk.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
28—Curwensville
September
1—at KSA Tournament in Orlando, TBA. 2—at KSA Tournament in Orlando, TBA. 5—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 7—Juniata Valley. 12—at Moshannon Valley. 14—at Glendale. 16—at Saint Francis Tournament, TBA. 21—Mount Union. 26—Berlin. 28—at Curwensville.
October
3—at Williamsburg. 5—at Juniata Valley. 10—Moshannon Valley. 12—Glendale. 14—at Pottsville Tournament, 8 a.m. 21—at Elk County Catholic Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.