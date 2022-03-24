ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team had a disappointing 2021 campaign.
The Warriors went 6-9 and finished 4-8 in the Inter-County Conference.
The team struggled through injuries, including losing two of its catchers.
But the Warriors bring back a solid core and head coach Dave Learish is optimistic the team can turn things around.
To do that, West Branch will rely heavily on its three seniors — Owen Graham, Anthony Guglielmi and Zack Tiracorda.
“We have 3 dedicated seniors,” Learish said. “They have been committed all four years and work hard. I expect them to work hard and for them to expect the same work from their teammates. They set the mindset at practice or games when coaches can’t.”
The Warriors also return a large group of sophomores, many who saw significant playing time last year.
They include Noah Emigh, Luke Liptak, Zach McGonigal, Brody Rothrock, Isaac Tiracorda, Ryan Wood, Zane Woodling and Tyler Wilson.
Both Liptak and Wilson were starters at the beginning of the season, but injuries kept them out the remainder of the year.
“We have a fair amount of them back,” Learish said of his sophomores. “I suspect the sophomores will get some good innings overall. Two were starting last year and got injured. Others stepped up and got some good experience.”
That includes Isaac Tiracorda, who led the team in batting average at .437.
Also back is junior Logan Folmar, who hit .333.
The Warriors will look to Zack Tiracorda on the mound. Tiracorda had a 3-1 record with a 3.35 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
Graham will also log several innings for West Branch. He finished with a 4.03 ERA and struck out 43 batters in nine appearances.
Guglielmi, Wilson and Rothrock also saw time on the mound.
“It is nice to have three of our seniors with mound time,” Learish said. “We hope and pray for good health for the pitchers and all our guys. Owen and Zack both tossed many innings for us last year.
“We will probably lean on these two when we can, and use Anthony. Anthony is a super outfielder and we love him anchoring the large part of the field.
“We have some young arms who will throw and need to rise to the challenge. Strike throwers are needed at any level.”
Learish said while not all starting positions are filled, there are a few who have locked in spots.
“A few guys returning are hard to displace from their positions: Anthony in CF, Zack at SS/P. Owen may be P/1B or even OF this year. Isaac did a great job behind the plate but he is also a very strong outfielder.
“We need guys to fill spots defensively and we are juggling guys to see our best options. Hitting may be the deciding factor.”
West Branch also brought up five freshmen this season in Andrew Bass, Lucas Colton, Gavin Rothrock, Chad Smerk and Austin Silver.
“That is yet to be determined how they will impact us,” said Learish. “It is quite possible we will see some freshmen making contributions.”
Learish said the group works well together and the coaches have been pleased with the effort so far.
“We have a core of solid young men who work hard and are fun to be around,” he said. “Several guys are versatile and that helps.”
The big thing will be keeping everyone healthy and ready to go.
“We need guys to be healthy,” said Learish. "Luke Liptak and Tyler Wilson went down with injuries last year. They only got a few games under their belt. Zach McGonigal and Brody Rothrock stepped up, so we hope to have options defensively. Logan Folmar DH’ed a lot last year and could be a strong force for us defensively.
“We are working on putting a solid defense on the field and improving our hitting again. We made strides last year but still fell short of where I would like to be offensively.”
Learish will once again be assisted by Tom Lannen and Aaron Tiracorda. Jim Emigh, Ed Kyler, Parker Emigh and Josh Lannen are volunteers.
The Warriors open on Friday at Glendale.
Roster
Seniors
*Owen Graham, *Anthony Guglielmi, *Zack Tiracorda.
Juniors
*Logan Folmar.
Sophomores
Noah Emigh, *Luke Liptak, *Zach McGonigal, *Brody Rothrock, *Isaac Tiracorda, Ryan Wood, Zane Woodling, *Tyler Wilson.
Freshmen
Andrew Bass, Colton Lucas, Gavin Rothrock, Chad Smerk, Austin Silver.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
25—at Glendale. 29—Mount Union.
April
1—Cambria Heights. 5—Juniata Valley. 7—Williamsburg. 8—at Moshannon Valley. 12—Curwensville. 14—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 19—Bellwood-Antis. 21—Glendale. 22—at Harmony. 26—at Mount Union. 28—Moshannon Valley. 29—at St. Joseph’s Academy, 7 p.m.
May
3—at Juniata Valley. 5—at Williamsburg. 6—St. Joseph’s Academy. 9—Harmony. 10—at Curwensville. 12—at Bellwood-Antis.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.