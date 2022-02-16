The West Branch boys basketball team cruised into halftime with a 23-15 lead over visiting Glendale on Tuesday evening.
The Vikings rallied in the third quarter to outscore the Warriors 22-16 and make it a two-point game before West Branch rebounded to take the 62-56 victory.
“We just have not been playing confidently lately,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “Credit Glendale for not letting us control the game up 12-14. We didn’t expect 11 threes by them, but they got hot.”
The outside shot proved to be money for the Vikings, which had only three treys in the first half.
Once the clock started for the third quarter, it seemed like they couldn’t miss.
The Warriors scored the first two buckets of the third quarter, both coming from Kyle Kolesar. Kolesar also hit a free throw on an and-one to make it 28-15 West Branch.
Tannor Holes scored the first points of the third for the Vikings, before Joel Evans added a bucket to put the score at 30-17 in favor of the Warriors.
That’s when the Vikings got to work.
A three from Connor Potutschnig cut it to 30-20.
Two baskets from the Warriors, including one off a steal by Evans, made it 34-20.
A three from Mason Peterson trimmed the lead to 34-23, before Evans got a layup on another steal and was fouled. He hit the free throw to make it 37-23.
Glendale’s Landon McGarvey went down and drained a three to start a a 10-0 Vikings run to cut the lead to 37-33.
Isaac Tiracorda broke the scoreless streak for the Warriors with a jumper, but Glendale got another trey from Potutschnig to make it 39-36 at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter proved to be just as close as the third, as both teams turned the ball over several times.
Both Glendale and West Branch were also into the bonus, with the Warriors going to the free throw line nine times in the final frame.
Converting on those free throws are what eventually helped West Branch get a five-point lead late in the game.
Six of those points down the final stretch came from freshman Evans, who finished the night with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals.
“Joel has been coming on lately,” Clark said. “He’s earned it. He works hard everyday. We need a few more of those this season. I am really happy for him.”
The Vikings continued to hang around in the fourth, cutting the lead to 55-51 at one point and 58-53 midway through the quarter.
But the Warriors managed to close it out and keep their playoff hopes alive with one regular season game left to play.
“We have to win tomorrow against St. Joe’s,” said Clark. “It’s going to be a playoff game atmosphere. If St. Joe’s wins, they will be in the top six in Class A and get in.”
Isaac Tiracorda and Kolesar each finished with 11 points. Kolesar also had five rebounds. Zack Tiracorda added nine points and five rebounds.
Glendale was led by 15 points and seven rebounds each from Potutschnig. McGarvey added 13 points and four rebounds before fouling out with 2:04 left in the game.
Peterson had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Logan Cree had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Glendale finished the season at 5-17 overall, 2-12 in the Inter County Conference and 3-5 in the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch improved to 10-11 overall, 10-4 in the ICC and 6-2 in the MVL. The Warriors host St. Joseph’s this evening.
There was no junior varsity game.
Glendale—56
Cree 3 0-0 8, Peterson 6 0-0 14, Potutschnig 5 2-3 16, McGarvey 6 0-0 15, Holes 1 1-2 3, Miller 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 56.
West Branch—62
I. Tiracorda 5 1-5 11, Z. Tiracorda 2 5-8 9, Croyle 1 2-3 4, Evans 8 5-5 21, Kolesar 4 3-5 11, Koleno 0 1-2 1, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Carr 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 17-28 62.
Three-pointers: Cree 2, Peterson 2, Potutschnig 4, McGarvey 3. Carr.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 7 22 19—56
West Branch 12 11 16 23—62