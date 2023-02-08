CURWENSVILLE — The beginning and ending of Tuesday night’s Moshannon Valley League matchup between Curwensville and West Branch at Patton Hall was all Tide.
But the Warriors did enough in the middle quarters, plus hit two key free throws with 9.2 seconds left in the game to seal a 64-62 victory and keep their chances for MVL and ICC titles alive in the process.
“We responded great after that first quarter. We never lost our heads or lost our cool,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “It just the little things. This is back-to-back games for us. I’m not going to say that played a factor, but it did. It was back-to-back games against quality opponents. I’m proud of the guys.
“We let a 14-point lead slip there in the fourth. We had some careless turnovers. We are going to blame that on fatigue, but we should be better than that.
“I credit Curwensville down the stretch. They did everything they needed to do right those last four minutes. We did everything we could to help give it to them.”
‘There is no quit in them,” said Tide head coach Josh Tkacik. “I never doubt that whatsoever. It’s just trying to pull the layers of that onion away to help them believe in themselves. And we almost did it. Doggone it, we almost did it.”
The game started off dramatically different as the Tide jumped out to a 23-11 lead just before the end of the first quarter.
Curwensville’s Davis Fleming nailed four three-pointers, while Parker Wood had four of the points.
The Tide led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, 23-13.
The Warriors finally got their offense going in the second quarter, going on a 12-4 run to cut the lead to 27-25 with 3:52 to play in the first half.
West Branch took the lead on its next possession, as Owen Koleno nailed a trey to make it 28-27 Warriors.
That lead was extended out to 10 by the half, as West Branch went into the locker room up 37-27.
Koleno and Isaac Tiracorda each had six in the frame, while Kyle Kolesar added five.
Curwensville went on its own run to start the third quarter, cutting the lead to 39-37 on a jumper by Wood.
But the Warriors were able to stave off the comeback, as Zach McGonigal nailed three straight treys to get the lead back out to 48-37.
“It changed the complexion of the game,” Clark said. “We were down 12 in the first and then up 10 at halftime.
“Curwensville just kept battling. The game was never over until the buzzer. Curwensville has been battling everyone all year. We knew it was tough playing here.”
West Branch was able to keep the 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, before Curwensville mounted another comeback attempt.
The Tide went on an 8-2 run, punctuated by a Andrew Wassil trey, to cut it to 62-57 with 30.5 seconds remaining in the game.
A Warrior turnover and another three by Fleming with 10.7 seconds remaining made it 62-60.
The Tide were forced to foul, with Koleno going to the line and knocking down both shots to make it 64-60.
“Those were some big free throws for Owen,” Clark said. “That’s what it came down to. It shouldn’t have, but it did. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else at the line.”
Curwensville had an attempt at a three, but missed. It was rebounded by Chandler English, who put in in the basket at the buzzer to set the final at 64-62.
“We’ve told them, ‘let it go with confidence.,’” said Tkacik. “They have done it thousands of times under our watch.
“I was so proud that Andrew Wassil stepped up and hit three huge shots for us tonight. I was so proud of him. He’s a fighter.
“Chander English was on the boards just crashing like crazy. Woody and Dave hitting the rim. God love Danny McGarry, he is just the epitome of huge heart.
“The guys coming off the bench, Ty Colton, Ayden, Hunter and Grant, I can’t forget about Grant. They all played so well.”
Fleming led all scorers with 22 points and four rebounds. Wood added 16 points and seven rebounds, while both Wassil and English had nine points.
West Branch was led by Koleno’s 16 points and nine rebounds. Tiracorda and McGonigal each added 12 points, while Joel Evans had 10 rebounds and nine points.
Lukas Colton added 10 points, while Kyle Kolesar had eight rebounds.
West Branch improved to 15-5 overall, 11-2 in the ICC and 6-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Moshannon Valley on Friday.
“That’s two quality road wins for us going into playoffs and it helps assures of the ICC (North),” Clark said. “I’m proud of the guys. It doesn’t matter the score. It’s a win and we’ll take it.”
Curwensville dropped to 8-10 overall, 5-7 in the ICC and 3-4 in the MVL. The Tide travel to Harmony this evening.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Tkacik said. “We are just hoping to go in there and just be a spoiler. I love the Golden Tide, and I think Danny Clark is even rooting for us because that will split up that Mo Valley League.
“We are right on the bubble right now for playoffs. I thought tonight might be it.”
West Branch—64
Colton 4 1-2 10, Evans 4 1-2 9, Koleno 6 2-2 16 Tiracorda 5 2-3 12, Kolesar 2 1-2 5, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 12. Totals: 25 7-11 64.
Curwensville—62
Wassil 3 0-2 9, McGarry 0 2-2 2, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 8 0-0 22, English 4 1-3 9, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 7 2-2 16, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 5-9 62.
Three-pointers: Z. McGonigal 4, Koleno 2, Colton. Fleming 6, Wassil 3.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 13 24 13 13—64
Curwensville 23 4 13 22—62