ALLPORT — The last thing West Branch head coach Terry Trude said the last thing he wanted to do was go five sets with visiting Central Mountain on Monday night.
Luckily, even though the Lady Warriors didn’t have their A-game, they kicked it into gear in the fourth set to win the match.
West Branch trailed Central Mountain 21-16 before Marley Croyle stepped up to the service line and put down an eight-point run to pull the Lady Warriors from the brink of going to a deciding match.
“I was worried,” said Trude. “We don’t want to play five games. Especially in high school ball, because the momentum changes and it could be a different outcome.
“Marley Croyle stepped up big at the net and she had a great service run.”
The Lady Wildcats won the first set, taking advantage of six Lady Warriors service errors, to take the 25-21 victory.
“It surprised me,” Trude said. “The first match we played with Williamsburg we only had like three service errors. I thought we were in good shape.
“We came out with a lot of adrenaline in this game and we were hitting a lot of long balls.”
West Branch had seven service errors in the second set, but overcame poor serving with its play at the net. Both Katrina Cowder and Marley Croyle had good runs in the game, while Abby Gallaher did a great job blocking.
“Katrina owned the net,” said Trude. “She was smart at the net and had a lot of kills.
“Kamryn MacTavish is transitioning to libero and she is really good. She had a ton of digs. She is great at reading the ball and just being in the right place at the right time. That was key for us.
“Brooklyn (Myers) did a good job setting for us tonight. And Abby is big at the net. She doesn’t realize how good she can be. She is an extraordinary leaper.”
The Lady Warriors won the second set 25-20.
The third set was all West Branch, who went on to win 25-9.
Gallaher had five-point service run, while Meghan Cantolina and Croyle had two kills each. Kamryn MacTavish had several digs in the back row.
“We had a lot of big games tonight from everyone,” said Trude. “This year our team depth is 9-11 girls. So we can interchange if someone is not on. We are lucky with that.”
Up 2-1, it looked like the Lady Warriors might make a quick one of the fourth set, but the Lady Wildcats had other ideas.
After tying the game at 12-12, Central Mountain took a 16-14 lead before going on a mini run to go up 21-16.
Croyle stepped to the line for the first time in the set and put down eight straight points, with Cowder getting two kills and a block during that span.
“We were serving to their libero because she is their best passer,” Trude said. “We mixed it up in the third and fourth games. We tried to serve other people. We did a better job, although not to my standards in terms of being successful. But we will work on that.”
Cowder finished the game with 11 kills and four blocks. Myers had 20 assists and eight kills, while MacTavish had 12 digs.
West Branch improved to 2-0 overall. The Lady Warriors host Juniata Valley on Tuesday.