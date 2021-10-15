ALLPORT — After struggling with being called offsides multiple times early in Thursday’s game against Tussey Mountain, the West Branch girls soccer team righted the ship and came away with a convincing 7-0 win over the Lady Titans as the Lady Warriors held its Pink Out.
The Lady Warriors were whistled five times in the first 10 minutes alone, but seemed to get things under control once Lauren Timblin netted the game’s first goal at 13:54.
West Branch was whistled for offsides a total of 11 times in the game, but half were before the Timblin goal and only two came in the second half.
“We had a little emotion today with the Pink Out and the Betts family here,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “So that’s to be expected. The girls were anxious and wanted to get some goals.”
That was evident as the Lady Warriors were buzzing like bees around a hive for much of the first half. West Branch got off 18 shots on goal, hit the post twice and had a shot slide just wide of the net on a breakaway, but were up just 3-0 despite all the chances.
“We get lots of opportunities, but we’re not always putting them in the back of the net,” Fenush said. “So we have to focus on our shot selection, taking better shots and getting more higher-percentage makes. Sometimes we get so excited that we’re 1-v-1 with the goalie and it’s just something we will continue to work on.
“But I’m also grateful that we have a defense that gives us those opportunities. The buildup from our defense is amazing. They can’t be any more gracious to our offense. They’re feeding left and right and creating opportunities by stopping the other team and we can’t ask for more than that.”
The Lady Warriors defense only allowed one shot on the goal the entire game and that was one a free kick late in the first half that West Branch keeper Katlyn Folmar handled.
After Timblin gave the Lady Warriors a 1-0 with her shot from the left wing, Jenna Mertz added to the advantage a little less than five minutes later. Her finish was true after taking a shot pass from Sarah Guglielmi in the box.
Guglielmi took her turn just a couple minutes later, scoring at 21:13 to make it 3-0.
After hitting on three of its 18 shots in the first half, West Branch connected on its first two after the break to take a 5-0 advantage.
Emily Parks scored 3:53 into the half on a Mertz assist and Ciara Condon netted her first varsity goal at 52:21. Condon is the 21st different goal scorer for the Lady Warriors this season.
“Once again we played as a team,” Fenush said. “Today we put 21 of 22 players on the list with a goal this season. You can’t ask for any better teamwork and camaraderie between these girls. They truly understand this is a team sport and you see it in their passing and you see it on their celebrations.”
Kaylea Fenush made it 6-0 at 59:10, while Eleyna Hanslovan finished off the scoring at 79:10, drilling the ball past the Tussey keeper after Olivia Stavola’s short cross from near the goal line on the left wing.
A total of 13 different Lady Warriors had at least one shot on goal. Condon and Parks led the way with four each.
“The girls had a lot of opportunities, and we missed some,” Fenush said. “But we kept working at it. And that’s important. They found different ways to make things happen. And they’ve done that all season and that’s why they’re currently 14-0-1.”
The Lady Warriors had a 50/50 golf ball drop during halftime. The event raised $2,850 for the Sue Betts and Family Scholarship. Susan Lawrence won the 50/50 and donated her winnings back to the scholarship fund.
“A super-big thank you from the Lady Warriors soccer program to not only the community for raising nearly $3000 for the scholarship, but to Susan Lawrence for donating her half back,” Fenush said. “And we want to thank Morris Township Fire Company for helping this event go on and just the whole community for its support.
“And with Hannah playing and the Betts family here today, it was really special.”
West Branch is back in action Saturday morning at 11:30 at Philipsburg-Osceola.
West Branch 7,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 13:54.
2. Jenna Mertz, WB, (Sarah Guglielmi), 18:52.
3. Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 21:13.
Second Half
4. Emily Parks, WB, (Mertz), 43:53.
5. Ciara Condon, WB, (unassisted), 52:21.
6. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (unassisted), 59:10.
7. Eleyna Hanslovan, WB, (Olivia Stavola), 79:10.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 27.
Saves: Tussey Mountain 21, West Branch (Katlyn Folmar 1, Guglielmi) 1.
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 6, West Branch 0.