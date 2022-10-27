WINGATE — The West Branch girls soccer team had their sights set on another District 6 class A title coming into their semifinal against Bishop Guilfoyle Wednesday night at Bald Eagle Area’s Alumni Stadium, but the Lady Marauders had other plans.
Bishop Guilfoyle, which lost to the Lady Warriors in the last two District 6 title games and were knocked out of the 2019 playoffs by West Branch, got a measure of revenge with a 4-1 victory.
West Branch had won the last six meetings between the teams, including a 4-1 regular season victory on its home field on Oct. 3.
But Guilfoyle, coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bedford in its regular season finale, came into Wednesday’s matchup looking to flip the script.
And that’s just what the Lady Marauders did.
The game started off fast paced for Guilfoyle, with their team registering seven shots on target in the first 20 minutes, forcing seven saves out of freshman goalkeeper Alexa Prestash.
West Branch fought back though, registering three shots on target of their own.
The first breakthrough didn’t come until just before the half was over, with Guilfoyle senior forward Lainey Farabaugh bagging the first goal with 4:59 left in the half.
Farabaugh followed that goal with another just over a minute later, getting on the business end of a cross from senior midfielder Claire Cammaratta to double their advantage.
The second half started with pressure from West Branch, with the Lady Warriors grabbing another shot on target. However, Guilfoyle attacked on the counter, and Farabaugh netted a hat trick with a little over 21 minutes left, taking the Marauders lead to 3-0.
Not a minute later though, West Branch got a lifeline though junior midfielder Jenna Mertz, who lobbed the Guilfoyle keeper from 25 yards out, putting West Branch right back in it, trailing 3-1.
However, the Lady Marauders sealed it when Farabaugh netted her fourth goal of the night on another counterattack, putting her team back up by three goals with 11:46 left in the match.
Farabaugh, who was held without a goal in the teams’ regular-season clash, now has 56 goals on the year and 170 for her career. Farabaugh scored both goals in the Lady Marauders 3-2 loss to West Branch in last season’s District 6 Championship.
The Lady Marauders ended the game with 16 shots on target compared to West Branch’s six, and Prestash finished with 12 saves, compared to five from Guilfoyle’s keeper.
West Branch head coach Angie Fenush was quick to heap praise on her players though, saying, “We’re really proud of our season, and I’m really proud of how the girls played tonight.
“Sometimes it just isn’t your night.”
West Branch, which saw its string of District 6 final appearances end at five, finished the season with a record of 14-5, while Bishop Guilfoyle improved to 13-6.
The Lady Marauders advance to the District 6 finals for the third straight season, and will face Penns Valley, a 2-1 winner over BEA, Tuesday at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.