ALLPORT — There were a lot of positive things that happened to the West Branch girls basketball team on Monday in the District 6 Class AA first round playoff game against Bishop McCort.
But being outscored 32-8 in the first half was not one of them.
The Lady Crushers came with a solid gameplan — come out hard and fast and press the Lady Warriors into submission.
Bishop McCort did just that, jumping out to a 12-0 lead before West Branch knew what hit it en route to a 46-27 victory.
“We wanted to pressure the ball and go up tempo in a hurry,” said Bishop McCort head coach John Hahn. “It’s hard. We watched a lot of film, but until you actually see it ... they threw the ball away a couple of times and we got some easy layups.
“We tried to slow it down in the second half, but we got a little sloppy.”
The first half was all McCort, as the Lady Crushers took a 16-4 lead after one quarter.
Gianna Gallucci and Cami Beppler each had six of those points, while Bria Bair added four.
The Lady Warriors, who finished the game with 26 turnovers, struggled the entire first half with the press.
“It was pretty uncharacteristic of us to be bothered by the press,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “Even against some good teams we’ve played, we have handled the press really well.
“They were very quick and that’s something that is hard to see on film sometimes.
“Bair was a physical presence under the net. I thought our defense did pretty well in the half-court game, we just couldn’t end the possession with a rebound most of the time.
“Alot of the turnovers on offense hurt us too. They were able to get a lot of transition points.”
Bishop McCort led 32-8 after the first half. Beppler had 13 of those points, while Bair had 10 and Gallucci had nine.
West Branch seemed to fare much better in the second half, not only with making less turnovers, but also hitting its shots.
The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Crushers, 8-7, in the third quarter.
West Branch’s Jenna Mertz also broke the school’s single season scoring record in the frame, scoring three points.
“Jenna Mertz is a great leader and a great talent,” said Koleno. “I feel like I talk about her after every game because she does something great every game. This game is no different.
“There weren’t many driving lanes, and kudos to Bishop McCort for that, they knew our team well. But she still found away to get some of her points.
“She stayed poised and did what she always does.”
McCort subbed in its reserves in the fourth frame, while West Branch kept its seniors (Emmie Parks, Kayleigh Smeal and Hannah Betts) in as long as possible before giving them a curtain call.
“All three seniors bring something to the table that is going to be tough to replace,” said Koleno. “They have had good attitudes throughout the season. They have helped put the program in a good place right now.
“Every single year they have been here, our winning percentage has gone up. So that’s something for them to be proud of.”
The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Crushers 11-7 in the fourth quarter to set the final at 46-27.
West Branch also got a solid second half from reserve Marley Croyle, who came back to play after not playing the sport for several years.
“Marley has been coming on for us late in the season,” Koleno said. “It was nice to have her this year. She is one we have been catching up, because this is her first year in varsity. It seems like she has put herself in a place where she can really help us out next year.”
Mertz finished the game with 10 points. Katrina Cowder had nine rebounds and six points for the Lady Warriors.
“The girls did everything we asked them to do,” said Hahn. “We came out early with the press, hitting them in the face, and then got back and played solid defense.
“We knew that we needed to keep the two girls who were the shooters in front of us and get the rebound.”
Beppler led the Lady Crushers with 15 points. Bair added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Gallucci finished with 12 points.
Bishop McCort improved to 12-12 on the season. The Lady Crushers travel to face top-seeded Bellwood-Antis on Thursday night.
West Branch ended the season at 14-9.
Bishop McCort—46
Gallucci 4 4-8 12, Zucco 0 0-0 0, Bair 4 5-9 13, Beppler 5 2-2 15, Kibler 0 0-0 0, Berkebile 0 0-0 0, Kal. Bailey 1 0-0 3, Toth 0 1-2 1, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Baumbaugh 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-21 46.
West Branch—27
Parks 1 0-0 3, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Mertz 3 4-8 10, Cowder 2 2-4 6, Godin 0 0-0 0, Prestash 1 0-0 2, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Croyle 1 0-0 3, Bush 0 0-0 0, Kerfoot 0 1-2 1, M. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-14 27.
Three-pointers: Beppler 3, Kal. Bailey. Parks, Croyle.
Score by Quarters
Bishop McCort 16 16 7 7—46
West Branch 4 4 8 11—27