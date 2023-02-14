ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team ended the regular season the way they began it — with a tough loss.
This time, the Warriors fell 88-84 in overtime to ICC rival Williamsburg, a team they beat on the road by 25 earlier this season.
“We were not in sync tonight,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “We had too many turnovers in crucial times and we were fouling at unecessary times.
“We made big plays though when needed, but we didn’t play with the lead correctly and that’s on me.”
The Warriors led by as many as 16 in the third quarter, but the Blue Pirates started chipping away, draining 3-pointers and forcing several West Branch turnovers.
Williamsburg cut it to 64-62 after opening the fourth quarter with a 4-0 run thanks to buckets from Zach Kagarise and Rowan Gorsuch.
West Branch got a timely trey from Owen Koleno, but it wasn’t enough to hold the Pirates at bay.
The visitors went on a 7-0 run from there, taking a 69-67 advantage with 4:50 to play. It was Williamsburg’s first lead of the game.
Koleno went down and scored twice to give the Warriors back a 71-69 lead, before a three from Zach McGonigal widened it to 74-69 with just over a minute remaining.
But the Pirates were undeterred, retying the game at 76-76 with 50 seconds to play.
They eventually took a 78-76 advantage with 19.4 seconds left.
However, West Branch’s Joel Evans took in a bucket with 10.3 seconds to play and the game went to overtime.
West Branch went up 80-78 with 2:04 to play as Koleno knocked down two free throws.
The Pirates quickly tied it up with a basket from Sam Parks before the Warriors went on a 4-0 run to make it 84-80.
RJ Royer was fouled at the 3-point line with 45 seconds to play and he sank all three, cutting it to 84-83.
West Branch turned it over and Royer was fouled again with 15 seconds to play and he sank both, giving Williamsburg an 86-84 lead.
West Branch’s Zach Tiracorda was fouled with 12.8 seconds to play, but missed the 1-and-1. The Pirates took it right back down where Gorsuch was fouled.
He made both shots to set the final at 88-84.
“The kids are down because let one slip away,” Clark said. “But that was a great regular season, winning both leagues and being in the top teams of the district. We got a lot of basketball ahead of us. It’s an easy motivator.”
Koleno led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds. Tiracorda added 18 points and six rebounds, while Kyle Kolesar netted 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Zach McGonigal had 12 points and four steals.
West Branch fell to 16-6 overall and finished its Inter County Conference North slate at 11-3. The Warriors play the ICC South runner-up on Friday at Claysburg-Kimmel H.S. at 6:45 p.m.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch 54-48. Dylan McGonigal had 34 points.
Williamsburg—88
Kagarise 8 2-2 22, Isenberg 0 0-0 0, Brantner 0 0-0 0, Brumbaugh 1 1-3 3, Gorsuch 12 5-5 30, Royer 9 5-5 27, Parks 3 0-0 6. Totals: 35 13-15 88.
West Branch—84
Colton 2 2-2 8, Evans 4 0-0 8, Koleno 7 5-6 20, Tiracorda 9 0-2 18, Kolesar 7 2-3 16, Z. McGonigal 5 0-0 12, D. McGonigal 1 0-0 2, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 9-13 84.
Three-pointers: Kagarise 4, Gorsuch, Royer 4. Colton 2, Koleno, Z. McGonigal 2.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 20 11 26 21 10—88
West Branch 29 13 22 14 6—84