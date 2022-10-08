The West Branch football team fell to Southern Huntingdon 53-20 on Friday night in Three Springs.
The Warriors fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter after a Nate Myers touchdown.
West Branch answered on its next possession as Tyler Biggans hit a streaking Azadio Vargas right down the middle of the field for a 70-yard score. An Emma Bucha PAT made it 7-6 Warriors.
But Southern Huntingdon’s brash offense proved to be too much for the Warriors as they fell 20-7 at the half behind two more Myers touchdowns.
The Rockets scored again on their first possessio in the third quarter, getting the conversion to make it 28-7.
Biggans took in a score to cut the lead to 28-14, but Southern would go on to score twice more in the quarter to take a commanding 40-14 lead at the end of three.
West Branch scored one final time as Landen Pase took in a score, but Southern answered with two more TDs to set the final at 53-20.
Biggans finished the night with 99 yards on 16 carries and was just 2-of-12 for 82 yards and a TD.
Wyatt Schwiderske added 83 yards on eight carries, while Pase had 21 yards on four carries.
West Branch dropped to 3-4 overall. The Warriors travels to Mount Union on Friday. The Trojans lost a 25-22 thriller to Bellwood-Antis in Week 7.
Southern Huntingdon improved to 4-3 overall.