MOUNT UNION — West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda is a man who likes to use analogies.
On Saturday, the Warriors went up against their nemesis, Mount Union, in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals for the third time this season.
“It’s like when you are growing up and you were nine or ten years old and there was that 13-year-old kid that was the bully that beat everybody up – that’s Mount Union to us,” he said. “We can’t get over the hump. They did it again. (Luke) Liptak kept them 3-0 and then they had that steady drip, just putting the barrel to the ball.
“We made plays early. And for the most part we made our plays the rest of the game. You just have to tip your cap to them. They are like a college team to some degree. They were hitting home runs one after the other. (Bryce) Danish is a good pitcher. They are just a better team.”
West Branch hung in early against the Trojans, getting two scoreless innings from Liptak.
Mount Union finally broke through in the bottom of the third inning, scoring two runs on three hits and an error.
The Trojans added two more runs to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Je’Saun Robinson hit an inside-the-park home run into right field, scoring Landon Chrisemer, who had singled.
The ball hit by Robinson took a massive hop over the right fielder’s head and went to the fence, allowing Robinson to slide in just under the tag of catcher Isaac Tiracorda, who did a nice job corralling the throw and getting turned back around to try and make the play.
Mount Union got its second homer of the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Cainen Atherton launched a ball into left field to make it 5-0.
Teammate Braylan Knable added a third homer in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Robinson to make it 7-0.
Lukas Colton came on in relief of Liptak and got the final two outs of the inning.
West Branch finally broke through in the top of the seventh against Atherton, who came on to pitch the final inning after Danish reached his 74 pitch, keeping him eligible to start today’s district title game.
Logan Folmar walked, then moved to third on a Liptak single. The relay throw went wide, allowing Folmar to scamper home to set the final at 7-1.
“They beat us three times,” said Coach Tiracorda. “There is no argument. They beat us 9-0, 14-8 and now 7-1. It is what it is. These guys played their tails off.
“I challenged them in that last inning to leave it on the field. And that’s what they did. They went down swinging and they left it on the field. What more can you ask?”
The Warriors had just two hits in the game, singles from Liptak and Tiracorda.
Danish finished the game with nine strikeouts to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Liptak took the loss, falling to 9-3 on the year, with two of those losses coming to the Trojans.
West Branch finished the season at 15-5.
“I was talking with (assistant) Tom Lannen and he said, ‘If you would have told me we were going to be in the semifinals against Mount Union, he said I would be pretty happy with that,’” Tiracorda said. “I said, ‘You would have called me a liar if I would have said that at the beginning of the season.’
“We replaced 96 innings of pitching and we came back with one senior on the team. I knew we would be painfully competitive. I really thought that we could win a lot of games. I didn’t think 15. That last stretch of eight games, they were wars. they were all close games. That’s a sign of a team that is maturing.”
Mount Union (22-1) plays Bald Eagle Area, the team that gave the Trojans their only loss, today in the District 6 Class 2A championship game at Mount Aloysius College.
West Branch—1
Tiracorda c 2010, C. Kephart cf 3000, Colton ss-p 3000, Folmar 1b 2100, Wilson 3b 3000, Lu. Liptak p-ss 3010, B. Rothrock lf 3000, Eirich rf 2000, Z. McGonigal 2b 1000, E. Emigh ph-2b 1000. Totals: 23-1-2-0.
Mount Union—7
Donaldson ss 4010, Knable c 3122, Hunsinger 3b 4021, Atherton 2b-p 3121, Plank lf 4011, Danish p-cf 4000, Scott 1b 3000, L. Chrisemer rf-2b 3110, Robinson cf-rf 3332. Totals: 31-7-12-7.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 000 1—1 2 3
Mount Union 002 212 x—7 12 1
Errors—Colton, Wilson 2. Donaldson. 2B—Donaldson. HR—Knable, Robinson (ITP), Atherton. CS—W. Chrisemer (by Tiracorda). WP—Colton. HBP—Knable (by Lu. Liptak).
Pitching
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Colton—2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Mount Union: Danish—6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO. Atherton—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Danish (8-0). LP—Lu. Liptak (9-3).