Mount Union got off to a very strong start in the first half against West Branch at Allport Friday night. The Trojans jumped out to a 28-0 lead before the break with Bryce Danish having a great night on the ground and three two touchdown passes. Danish rushed for 249 yards to become the number eight in all time rushing at Mount Union and the leading rushing quarterback in school history with 1948 yards. Danish kicked for six extra points and passed complete for a two-point play. He also had one interception.
The Warriors came out and had a much better second half putting 27 points on the board while the Trojans continued to score to bring a 50-27 win back to Mount Union.
The Trojans improved their season slate to 3-1 overall and the Warriors remain winless in four starts.
“The team played hard and fought all night long after we challenged them before this game,” said Trojan head coach Jamie Brumbaugh. “Our goal was to come in tonight and spread the ball around and that worked out for us. We must learn to keep the momentum going and stay focused. We let down a little in the third quarter.”
The Trojans took control of the game on the opening kickoff when EJ Boozel recovered the fumble, and the Trojans started their first drive on the Warriors 25-yard line. Five plays later Danish hit Nasir Collins on an 11-yard pass for a touchdown at 9:16 on the game clock. Danish kicked the point after.
The two teams then exchanged punts and on the next Warrior possession the Warriors went for it on a fourth down and failed with the Trojans taking over on the 32-yard line. Danish went up the middle going 68-yards for a touchdown on the first play of the series and kicked the point after ending the first quarter up 14-0.
The Trojans continued to control the game with possession starting the second quarter. After a couple first downs Josh Ryan found daylight and went 29-yards for a touchdown at 10:05 in the second quarter. Danish kicked the point after. The Warriors still were having issues getting the offense going and punting the ball away on the next series. The Trojans started the drive on the 30-yard line and after a two-yard gain by Ryan, Danish again went 68-yards for a touchdown at 6:41 on the clock. Danish added the point after going into the break up 28-0.
The Warriors came out in the third quarter and started to move the football after a Trojan punt. They had three first downs when Tyler Biggans hit Frankie Leskovansky with a 34-yard pass for the Warriors first score. Azadio Vargas ran in the two-point play after the score at 5:28 on the clock.
On the next Trojan possession, the Trojans pounded the ball down to the 15-yard line and Danish found George Bilger open for the 15-yard touchdown pass. Danish added the point after at 2:31 on the clock. The Warriors went to the air on the next series and Biggans hit Craig Fluck with a 48-yard pass to get the Warriors within striking distance. The clock showed 52 seconds when Vargas broke lose for a 25-yard touchdown run. The kick after failed. The third quarter ended with the Trojans up 35-14.
The Trojans got hit with penalties to start the fourth quarter and punted the ball away. The Warriors were moving down field when Danish pitched off a Biggans pass to get the Trojans the ball back.
On the first play Danish then went 55-yards for a touchdown at 9:18 on the clock. Danish added the point after. The Warriors were not going away easy. Biggans went to the air on the next drive hitting Leskovansky with a 45-yard pass and when being tackled he pitched the ball back to Austin Silver going in for the score at 7:18 on the clock.
On the next series after the kick the Trojans suffered a bad snap and Scott Smeal recovered the ball on the 20-yard line for the Warriors. Four plays later Biggans ran it in from five yards out for a Warrior touchdown. Emma Bucha kicked the point after.
On the next kickoff Collins received the ball on about the 15-yard line and ran the kickoff back for a Trojan touchdown at 5:41 for the last score of the game making it 50-27 after Danish hit Julian Huffnagle with the two-point conversion. Bilger intercepted a Warrior pass to shut down their last drive of the night.
The Trojans return home Friday night and will host Moshannon Valley.
West Branch dropped to 0-4. The Warriors host Juniata Valley Friday night.