ALLPORT — After a disappointing loss to Claysburg-Kimmel last week, the West Branch football team hung tough with undefeated Juniata Valley on Friday night at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
In fact, the Warriors were within two points of the Green Hornets in the fourth quarter.
Juniata Valley, though, took advantage of great field position in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Lambert Palmer threw two touchdown passes in a span of 2:33 to lift the Hornets to a 27-12 win.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Claysburg, but we didn’t show up last week,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said. “That was frustrating. This is a more accurate picture of what we are as a football team. I’m glad we responded from last week. I definitely think we came to play football tonight.
“It was 14-12 game against the number six team in the state. We did a nice job. A couple plays here or there we could have easily been on the other side of that score.”
“They’re a tough team,” JV coach Bill Musser said. “They’ve got a good, strong line. They’ve got a solid quarterback, solid running back. They’re well coached. We knew that this was going to be a dog fight from the get-go.”
The 1-2 Warriors controlled the ball for most of the game, running 30 more plays than the Hornets. In fact, JV ran only 13 plays in the first half.
West Branch set the tone early by marching 96 yards on 15 plays to reach the end zone.
“We ran the football, mix in some passes,” Hubler said. “That’s ideal. I said going in we really needed to establish the line of scrimmage and win that battle. I thought we did some really good things on both sides of the ball.”
Sixty of those yards came on a Tyler Biggans pass to Parker Johnson to the JV 25. The 5-11, 210-pound Biggans was like a battering ram on the drive, running the ball nine times, including a one-yard plunge into the end zone on fourth-and-goal. He Warriors converted two fourth-down situations on the drive.
But it only took the Hornets two plays to score on their first series. Quarterback Lambert Palmer threw a 60-yard TD pass to Jake Johnson.
“We saw some openings there,” Musser said, “and we executed the plays.”
The Hornets scored again in the second quarter when Palmer, who threw for three TDs and ran for another, raced 15 yards into the end zone early in the quarter.
Juniata Valley nearly added a third TD as time ran out of the half. Gavin Musser caught a deflected Hail Mary pass from Palmer and was tackled on the West Branch 3 – a 63-yard pass and run.
The Warriors climbed to within two in the third quarter after Nathan McDonald recovered a Palmer fumble at the JV 35. Six plays later, Biggans threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Johnson at the 4:55 mark.
Biggans was stopped short of the end zone on the two-point conversion run.
“We didn’t have Parker Johnson last week,” Hubler said, “so it was a shot in the arm getting him back.”
The Greent Hornets intercepted Biggans three times in the second half. Andrew Ross picked off Biggans, giving the Hornets the ball at the Warrior 37.
Six plays later, Palmer connected with Johnson for a 26-yard TD pass with 8:44 left.
The Hornets got the ball back at the Warrior 26. Two plays later, Palmer threw a sideline pass to Jacob Rodkey, who took it the rest of the way for a 19-yard score with 6:11 left.
“We were there to make the play. It was just one of those things,” Hubler said.
The Warriors will enter next week’s game at Moshannon Valley with some confidence.
“It definitely should be,” Hubler said. “Last week was tough. We went into Claysburg thinking we were the better football team. I expect us to keep getting better.”