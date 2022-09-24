ALLPORT — If you love offense, L.T. Drivas Memorial Field was the place to be on Friday night as the visiting Conemaugh Township Indians and the West Branch Warriors combined for 114 total points and 991 total yards of offense as the Indians downed the Warriors, 62-52.

Indian Ethan Black continually gave the Warriors’ defense fits, racking up seven receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding a 55-yard kick return TD in the process. Conemaugh Twp. QB Tanner Shirley was 14-of-20 for 356 yards and four TDs.

