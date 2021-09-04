HOLLIDAYSBURG — Following a penalty on the first play of the game, the West Branch football team looked like they had found their groove scoring a touchdown to finish the drive.
The problem was that Claysburg-Kimmel responded immediately, and they never looked back setting up the need for a last second play from the Warriors.
The Bulldogs stuffed the Warriors at the goal line as West Branch fell 20-12 Friday night in an Inter County Conference Clash at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium.
“We didn’t come ready to play,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said. “I’ll take the blame. Huge win last week, crosstown rival (Philipsburg-Osceola). It’s always a fear that there will be a letdown, and we absolutely had one. I got to do a better job making sure that doesn’t happen.”
Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak was proud of the Bulldogs finish.
“That’s one of the things we talked about over the course of the week,” he said. “Not giving up on plays and trusting each other. We knew they were going to put (the ball) in the hands of their best player. We made the play when we needed to.”
The Warrior offense took the lead on the opening drive as Tyler Biggans scored on a quarterback keeper for the early 6-0 lead.
Claysburg responded, though, immediately as Caleb Oakes launched a 50-yard dart to Cole Claycomb. That helped set up Pressten Imler for a 4-yard run to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Closing out the quarter the Bulldogs struck again as Claycomb on a reverse play galloped 42-yards for a touchdown to make it 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“We finally put it together,” Bilchak said. “It’s been a year since we’ve been able to finally play the complete game. I’m so proud of my kids. We talk so much about the culture and staying focus on our job and doing the little things right. I’m so proud of them.”
Claycomb on the night had 206 all-purpose yards including eight rushes for 156 yards and one score.
Hubler believed that the score in Claysburg’s loss to Glendale last week didn’t tell the whole story.
“Claysburg’s score last week was deceiving,” he said. “They moved the football on Glendale, it was just a game of huge plays for Glendale’s offense. We were hoping to come in here and taking advantage of some of those same plays. Kudos to Coach Bilchak and their defense. They didn’t give them up.”
Imler added one more score late in the third before Biggans answered for a second touchdown on the night to wrap up the scoring.
Hubler hopes the loss grabbed his team’s attention as they await Juniata Valley next Friday.
“I hope it’s a wakeup call, and it’s not a sign of where we’re headed, and I don’t think it is. I expect the guys to come back and ready to work Monday morning. Football’s a humbling game and we definitely got humbled tonight.”