ALLPORT — Despite a valiant effort in the second half, West Branch’s comeback came up just short against Bellwood-Antis, with the Warriors falling to the Blue Devils 41-35.
Junior quarterback Tyler Biggans spearheaded the Warrior’s offense with a tremendous effort. He led West Branch in both rushing and passing stats, tallying up 222 yards through the air, and 121 yards on the ground.
Biggans also directly contributed to four out of the Warrior’s five touchdowns, with two coming on the ground and two coming through the air.
Biggans linked up well with wide receiver Wyatt Schwiderske, with Schwiderske scoring two touchdowns of his own. He also hit tight end Kyle Kolesar a lot as well.
Kolesar led the team in receptions and receiving yards, tallying six receptions and 129 receiving yards. Kicker Emma Bucha went 5-of-5 on her PAT attempts as well.
Head coach Kevin Hubler had a lot of praise for his team tonight when talking about opening up their offensive options and expanding the Warriors’ run game, saying, “The big-uns up front did a tremendous job all night for us.”
The game started off hot for the Blue Devils, with quarterback Gaven Ridgway scoring four touchdowns of his own, and leading Bellwood-Antis to a 21-point lead at halftime, 35-14.
West Branch started to heat up in the second half though. Biggans found Kolesar early in the third for a 33-yard gain and a touchdown. Then, after forcing a turnover on downs, Biggans led the Warriors up the field for another score, cutting the Blue Devils lead to seven.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Bellwood struck quickly for a score after Ridgway ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run to put them up by two scores, but left it open after a missed PAT.
West Branch was resilient though, and scored on their next possession on a 3-yard Biggans keeper, cutting the lead down to just six with 5:20 left to play.
The Warriors then forced the Blue Devils to a turnover on downs and got the ball back with 1:41 to drive down the field and win the game.
Biggans found Kolesar on a massive 43-yard play to set up a grand finale, but the comeback just wasn’t in the cards for the Warriors. On fourth and five, cornerback Nick Kost picked off Biggans to put the game on ice for Bellwood.
After kneeling out the remaining seconds, Bellwood officially claimed victory in Allport.
Despite the loss, Coach Hubler was quick to praise his players for their great comeback effort.
“I though we had them on the ropes,” Hubler said. “We had that big play right away to get moving, but they covered the drag route really well, and that’s that.”
With the defeat, the Warriors move to 3-6 overall, and 3-3 in ICC play. The team will finish up its season next week at home, against the Black Knights of Moshannon Valley.