RENOVO — The West Branch Warriors traveled north to Renovo to take on the Bucktail Bucks in their second game of the year and nearly came away from the game with a last-gasp, comeback win. However, the defense of the Bucks was there to make sure that didn’t happen.
With just under two minutes left on the clock, down seven points, senior Quarterback Tyler Biggans heaved a ball downfield to sophomore Wide Receiver Easton Emigh for a 71-yard touchdown.
With the score now 28 to 27 in favor of the Bucks, Head Coach Michael Nines had a decision to make; kick the extra point, tie the game and try for the win in overtime, or go for two and win the ballgame on the spot.
West Branch attempted to perform the latter with a Biggans run up the gut being the call. However, despite the team’s best efforts, he was met on the goal line by three Bucktail players. Biggans was stopped just half a yard short of the goal line.
“I though let’s run this one up the gut, punch it in and get this win,” Nines said.
West Branch showed resilience throughout the game, as at one point the Warriors trailed Bucktail by 16 points.
The game started off strong for the Warriors when Biggans broke free for a 30 yard run-and-score, but Bucktail refused to be put down, scoring on their following drive.
Before the end of the half, Bucktail would fluently operate a double and triple option-heavy running offense that stretched their lead to 22 to 7, with the scores both coming on run plays from senior Running Back Tanner Pettingill and senior Running Back Braylon Fantaski.
West Branch would get seven points back when Biggans pitched the ball to senior Running Back Azadio Vargas for a touchdown, cutting the lead to eight by the half.
The Warriors would limit the Bucks to six points of offense in the second half, with 14 of their own coming from another Biggans-to-Emigh, 38-yard touchdown and a short six-yard Vargas run.
West Branch would go on to lose this one, 28 to 27. Despite the comeback coming up short, Nines is still proud of his men.
“These boys did me proud tonight,” Nines said. “They showed a lot of character to come back from 15 points down at an away game like that. A few more calls go our way, a few passes land and I think we win that one.”
Nines continued, “Next week is a new week though, we’ll bring our A-game then as well.”
On the other side of the field, Bucktail’s Head Coach Frank Sutliff is over the moon with his team’s performance.
“This team has never executed as well as they have tonight, they crushed it and I’m ecstatic with this win,” Sutliff said. “West Branch are one of the best teams on our schedule this year and to go and win like that is wonderful for this program.”
West Branch will be back in action next week at Claysburg-Kimmel and Bucktail travel to play Elk County Catholic in St. Marys.