MORRISDALE — The West Branch Warriors hosted the Everett Warriors in a battle of the similar mascots, but at the end of the night it was Everett who walked away victorious, 21 to 6.
It wasn’t because a lack of effort though from the home team though, the West Branch Warriors put up respectable numbers across the board, but it wasn’t enough to stop Everett from implementing their ground game and ultimately taking home the victory.
The first quarter was a battle of defenses, as both teams failed to put any points on the board. In the second quarter though, things took a dynamic change.
With just under six minutes left in the second quarter, Everett quarterback Jonathan Cooper launched a ball to wide receiver George Kuhne for a 64-yard reception and score, with the extra point made for a seven point lead.
Once West Branch got the ball back, quarterback Tyler Biggans tossed the ball up looking for a receiver but found a white jersey instead, who returned the ball for a pick-sick, locking up a double digit lead all in a two minute time frame.
West Branch wouldn’t be deterred though, as at the death of the half Biggins found receiver Drake Taylor for a 33-yard pickup through the air, getting taken down on the three yard line. On the next play, Biggins then shoveled the ball off to Coby Kephart and the sophomore receiver ran the ball in for a score, cutting the lead to eight after a missed field goal.
After a back and forth third quarter, Everett put the game away once and for all when running back Jakobe Harper broke free for a 37-yard score. Harper led the team in rushing yards as well, tallying up 104 yards and a score on 15 carries.
After the extra point was made, Everett saw out the game and won over West Branch, 21 to 6.
“I cannot explain how excited we are about this win,” said Everett Head Coach Brian Koontz. “West Branch are a great team and I think they’re going to have a great season, so to come up here and win like we did feels really good.”
It’s worth noting that this is the Everett Warrior’s first win in over a year, going winless last year.
On the other side of the coin, West Branch Head Coach Michael Nines was left disappointed with the result, but remained optimistic about the future of the team this season.
“I think we played well,” Nines said. “We had a lot of silly errors that gave Everett some easy scores, but I think we’re going to get that cleaned up and play well over the course of the season.”
Nines continued, “We had a few injuries and the guys that came in played well. When we get these mistakes ironed out, we’re going to turn out to be a good football team.”
West Branch will travel north to take on the Bucktail Bucks next week, while Everett will host Moshannon Valley.