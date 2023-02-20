The West Branch boys basketball team needed its three-point shooting to get past Southern Fulton in overtime on Friday night in the Inter County Conference semifinals.
On Saturday, they needed that outside shot even more.
But the Warriors went 3-of-23 from the 3-point arc in a 55-49 loss to McConnellsburg in the ICC title game at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “We couldn’t cash them in. We felt like the better team but going 3-for-23 for three’s and over 25 turnovers won’t win you any games. Especially a championship game.”
West Branch trailed 13-12 after a highly-contested first quarter.
Isaac Tiracorda had four points in the frame, while Owen Koleno and Kyle Kolesar each had three.
But the fast-paced game was punctuated with several fouls on both sides of the ball, leaving both teams unable to get their offenses going.
The Warriors trailed by five at the half, 29-24.
Senior big man Kolesar did much of the heavy lifting in that first half, as did Joel Evans, who had seven points at the half. He finished the night with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
“Joel had another great game,” Clark said. “As did Kyle. They kept us in it.”
West Branch seemed to find more of a rhythm in the second half, as they looked to Koleno to help spur them on offensively. He finished the game as the Warriors’ leading scorer with 17 points.
The ICC North champs had a good third quarter, outscoring McConnellsburg 13-6 to take a 37-35 lead into the final frame.
The Spartans came out shooting in the fourth, with all five starters scoring.
They also forced several Warrior turnovers, which either led to buckets or free throws.
McConnellsburg went to the line 12 times in the final quarter, converting on eight of those.
The Spartans also had 10 less turnovers than West Branch in the game, many of which came in the final eight minutes.
To compensate, the Warriors turned to the three, but couldn’t get them to fall. They also didn’t get many second-chance opportunities with McConnellsburg crashing the boards.
“We had the lead going into the fourth but they made the plays down the stretch,” said Clark. “We couldn’t get a bucket when we needed it. We were open too.
“We will back in that tournament and hopefully bring it home to WB.
“But we have bigger goals set. We have a few check marks to check off and it starts on Wednesday (in the playoffs).”
Kolesar finished the game with 10 points. Tiracorda added seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
West Branch (17-7) returns to action on Wednesday, hosting West Shamokin in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class AA playoffs at 7 p.m.
McConnellsburg—55
B. Ramsey 2 0-2 4, L. Ramsey 6 8-10 23, Hershey 1 4-4 6, Traux 5 3-5 13, Romig 2 0-2 4, Jefferson 0 0-0 0, Mellott 2 0-0 5.
West Branch—49
Colton 0 1-2 1, Evans 6 2-4 14, Koleno 5 5-5 17, Tiracorda 2 0-0 4, Kolesar 4 2-2 10, Z. McGonigal 1 0-0 3, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-13 49.
Three-pointers: L. Ramsey 3, Mellott. Koleno 2, Z. McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
McConnellsburg 13 16 6 20—55
West Branch 12 12 13 12—49