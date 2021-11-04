ALLPORT — Coming into the 2021 season, West Branch head coach Terry Trude wasn’t sure what he would have with a very young squad returning.
Turns out they were pretty good.
But the youthfulness showed on Thursday as the Lady Warriors fell in five sets to Homer-Center in the semifinals of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
“We didn’t think this would be our year,” Trude said. “We thought maybe next year because of our depth. We thought we may be able to make some noise.
“But we started out playing well and we just kept winning. It kind of surprised me. We had graduated five seniors and we just didn’t think we’d be at this stage.
“I’m not disappointed. I thought we could have had a different outcome, but I am happy with how the girls played.”
West Branch fell behind 2-0 in the match as the Lady Wildcats took the first two games 25-18 and 26-24.
The Lady Warriors rallied back, taking the third set 25-23.
Marley Croyle had a huge three-point service run with three straight aces to help West Branch go up 20-15.
Homer-Center tied it up at 21-21, but the Lady Warriors got a sideout. Brooklyn Myers served up two aces to make it 24-21.
Homer-Center got a sideout on a double hit, before cutting it to 24-23.
But a serve out of bounds gave the Lady Warriors the win.
“The serving wasn’t there,” Trude said. “We have to find a way to be a little more consistent. You saw that Homer-Center was a little more consistent tonight.
“In the offseason we are going to address that and find a way to improve it.”
West Branch looked much more confident in the fourth set, going up 4-1 early.
The game was tied at 22-22 when the Lady Warriors got a sideout. Kamryn MacTavish served up the final two points to give the hosts the 25-22 victory and force a fifth set.
MacTavish finished the night with 17 digs and eight service points, but her biggest contribution came from her passing.
“Kam MacTavish passed nails today,” said Trude. “She was just outstanding.
West Branch won the serve for the fifth set, sending MacTavish to the line first. She got the first point off a Meghan Cantolina kill.
But a service error gave Homer-Center the sideout. And a hitting error made it 2-1.
A block by Abby Gallaher tied it at 2-2. But the Lady Wildcats went up 4-2 after two hitting errors by the Lady Warriors.
A Gallaher kill gave WB the sideout, but it was short-lived, as Homer-Center responded with a kill to get the serve back.
Marlee Kochman served up two points, highlighted by a Isabella Bence kill to go up 7-3.
West Branch got a sideout on a Croyle kill. Homer-Center got the ball right back on a ball that dropped out of the reach of the Lady Warriors.
A kill by Ashlyn Kerr made it 9-4 in favor of the Lady Wildcats.
After a service error, Shianna Hoover served up an ace to cut the score to 9-6.
But the Lady Warriors struggled to gain any momentum and Homer-Center got a sideout.
West Branch got as close as 10-9 as Croyle got a kill for sideout. She then served two aces before Homer-Center took a timeout.
The stoppage worked as a service error made it 11-9 Lady Wildcats.
West Branch got as close as 12-11 before Kerr served up the final two points to take the victory.
“I thought we were a little tentative the last three or four points and Homer-Center was swinging,” said Trude. “I think that was the difference in the game.”
Croyle led the Lady Warriors with 15 kills, 13 service points, eight digs and six aces.
“Marley played so well,” Trude said. “She really wanted this game. She was diving and she had some outstanding plays.”
Myers finished with 38 assists, 12 service points and seven aces.
Gallaher had 16 kills and seven blocks, while Katrina Cowder had eight kills and three blocks.
“We have four sophomores that are playing,” said Trude. “And we have Katrina, who is injured, playing and she gave her all. She’s probably 50 percent right now. She tried to play in a district semifinals even though she couldn’t walk the day before.
“I am really proud of the effort. And of our seniors Abby and Meghan. They are 38-0 this year. They won the ICC four times and have had so many outstanding achievements. I know they are disappointed, but they have left a great legacy.
“But this was two and five in the state, and whoever plays the best gets the last points.
West Branch finished the season at 38-1-1.
Homer-Center faces Bishop Guilfoyle in the District 6 Class A title game on Saturday at noon. The Lady Marauders downed West Shamokin in five sets.