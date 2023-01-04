ALLPORT — With a varsity only contest against St. Joseph’s Academy, which brought back its girls basketball program this year, West Branch was looking to continue its momentum from winning its own tournament last week.
The Lady Warriors did just that, taking advantage of 33 Lady Wolves turnovers in a 39-19 victory.
“I thought the girls played well tonight,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “We got some good looks offensively. We kind of had a cold night shooting from the outside.”
The Lady Warriors finished the night with just four three-pointers, three of those coming from the game’s high scorer Jenna Mertz, who turned in 19 points on the night.
West Branch led 7-0 early thanks to buckets from Mertz, Katrina Cowder and a trey from Ally Shingledecker.
St. Joe’s got on the board with an Aubrey Yartz putback to make it 7-2.
Maria Straub added five points for the Lady Wolves as the Lady Warriors took the 12-7 advantage after one quarter.
West Branch opened the second frame on another 7-0 run, as Cowder and Mertz combined for the points.
Yartz got a bucket and the resulting free throw to make it 19-10 just before the half.
A Cowder putback and another Yartz bucket made it 21-12 in favor of the hosts at the half.
Yartz finished the night with 13 rebounds and 10 points for the Lady Wolves.
West Branch’s Sarah Guglielmi scored eight of the team’s 11 points in the third quarter, thanks to two steals and two more transition buckets.
“Sarah seems to catch fire really quick,” Koleno said. “That’s what happened in the third quarter for her. She turned a few turnovers into buckets. That’s really what she does. She is a good defensive player and a good two-way player. We like her in transition.”
West Branch was able to empty its bench most of the second half, as the Lady Warriors rotated with a starter or two until 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to get in some girls in spots that they weren’t used to,” said Koleno. “They rolled with the punches all night.
“I really liked our shot selection tonight. It will be nice when we put that together for four quarters.”
Cowder finished the game with eight rebounds and seven points, while Shingledecker had five.
“I thought we got in to the offense and we got the looks that we wanted to get,” Koleno said. “I’m proud of the girls defensively. They didn’t let up.”
West Branch improved to 6-2 overall. The Lady Warriors host Bellwood-Antis on Friday.
St. Joseph’s Academy—19
Straub 2 0-0 5, Carmack 0 0-0 0, Chappell 0 0-0 0, Peters 2 0-0 4, Calistri 0 0-0 0, Prospero 0 0-0 0, Yartz 4 2-3 10, McElhinny 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 2-5 19.
West Branch—39
Mertz 8 0-1 19, Cowder 3 1-2 7, Godin 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 3 2-4 8, Shingledecker 2 0-0 5, Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, Kerfoot 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, M. Williams 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Bush 0 0-0 0, Briscoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-7 39.
Three-pointers: Straub. Mertz 3, Shingledecker.
Score by Quarters
St. Joseph’s 7 5 4 3—19
West Branch 12 9 11 7—39