The West Branch boys basketball team went to overtime for the second straight game.
But this time the Warriors survived, downing Southern Fulton 68-62 in overtime in the Inter County Conference semifinals on Friday at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
West Branch blew a double-digit lead again, just four days after losing a big lead against Williamsburg in their final regular season game. The Pirates went on to win.
“They (Southern Fulton) are an 18-4 team, so they are a good team too,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “The reason is got to OT was because both Joel (Evans) and Ike (Tiracorda) both picked up quick fouls in the third quarter and had to sit.
“We never lost the lead. We maintained, but then we turned it over four straight possessions in the fourth quarter and they were able to tie it at the buzzer and send it to overtime.”
West Branch, which had led by as many as 14, held a four-point lead with just over 25 seconds to play in regulation.
But a quick three from the Indians’ Josh Morgan with 25.3 seconds to play cut it to 52-51.
West Branch struggled to get the ball in bounds, so Clark called a timeout.
The Warriors got it in to Evans, who was immediately fouled.
Evans made one of the free throws to make it 53-51.
Southern Fulton got the ball back with 17.3 seconds left, but called a timeout with 7.4 seconds on the clock after failing to score.
With 0.5 seconds remaining, Ethan Mellott threw up a jumper that went in just as the buzzer sounded, tying the game at 53-53.
“Zach (McGonigal) kept us going with his threes, but Southern Fulton got that momentum in the third quarter and seemed to carry it to overtime,” Clark said.
West Branch began the overtime frame by winning the tip and getting a quick bucket from Tiracorda.
Indian big man Dane Harvey hit a jumper to make it 55-55, before the Warriors went on a run.
The run began with an exclamation point, as Lukas Colton drained a three to make it 58-55.
Southern Fulton turned it over and fouled Owen Koleno, sending him to the line where he hit both shots to widen West Branch’s lead to 60-55.
The Warriors gained another possession after a big rebound by Evans, and Koleno was fouled again with 1:15 to play.
He nailed both shots again to give West Branch a 62-55 advantage.
Harvey got another basket for Southern Fulton to make it 62-57 and West Branch headed back up the court where Clark called a timeout in their end with 45.8 seconds to play.
The Warriors went into slowdown mode and Evans was fouled. He made both shots to make it 64-57.
Colton stole the ball and went in for the layup but was fouled. He made one of the two shots to extend it out to 65-57 in favor of the Warriors.
The Indians got a jumper from Sammy Stotler to cut it to 65-59 with just over 21 seconds to play, prompting Southern Fulton to call a timeout.
Colton was fouled again after the inbounds pass and hit one of the two shots to make it 66-59.
West Branch got a rebound and Koleno was fouled for the third time in the frame, and the result was the same, as he drained both shots to make it 68-59.
Harvey threw up a shot at the buzzer and connected for the team’s ninth three of the night, setting the final at 68-62.
“We did not expect them to hit nine three-pointers at all,” said Clark. “Harvey is their main scorer. He probably scores 80 percent of their points. But I thought we did a good job on him.
“Honestly, if he had 23 and they didn’t make nine treys, we probably win comfortably.”
West Branch had four players in double figures.
Colton, Evans and Koleno had 15 a piece to lead the team. Koleno went 10-of-12 from the line, while Evans was 5-of-6.
“Lukas made a great steal and had a big three for us there in OT,” said Clark.
“It was exactly what we needed.
“Owen was dominant at the line. He didn’t do a lot of scoring outside of that, but he was the one we wanted on the line at the end for us.
“Joel hit some big free throws and he had a really good game even though he missed a lot of the third quarter. He had 11 rebounds for us tonight.”
Zach McGonigal added 13 points, including an and-one after getting fouled beyond the arc.
“He’s a not a sixth man,” Clark said. “He’s one of the most important players on the team. To have him come in and score like that off the bench, it throws teams off. His defense is getting better as well. He’s all in. And he knows he has a green light when it comes to shooting threes.”
Tiracorda had eight points, while Kyle Kolesar had nine rebounds.
“It was a fun game,” Clark said. “We got into some difficult situations and we still came out on top. We are still a young team. But they are excited and I think they are fun to watch and I enjoy coaching them.
West Branch improved to 17-6 overall. The Warriors plays McConnellsburg, the ICC South champ, this evening for the ICC title at 6:45.
Southern Fulton—62
Ward 0 0-0 0, Mellott 6 0-0 15, Morgan 2 0-0 6, Harvey 10 2-5 23, Powell 0 0-0 0, Hendershot 1 0-0 2, Stotler 5 0-0 13, Burger 1 1-2 3. Totals: 25 3-7 62.
West Branch—68
Colton 5 2-4 15, Evans 5 5-6 15, Koleno 2 10-12 15, Tiracorda 3 2-8 8, Kolesar 1 0-1 2, Z. McGonigal 4 1-1 13, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 20-31 68.
Three-pointers: Mellott 3, Morgan 2, Harvey, Stotler 3. Colton 3, Koleno, Z. McGonigal 4.
Score by Quarters
Southern Fulton 10 10 15 18 9—62
West Branch 18 13 7 15 15—68