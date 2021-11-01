ALLPORT — After finishing off the regular season undefeated, the West Branch volleyball team was hoping for a stellar performance in their playoff game against No. 7 seed Portage on Monday night.
But the Lady Warriors, still ranked at No. 2 in the state in Class A, committed 16 service errors and needed four sets to dispatch the Lady Mustangs in the District 6 A quarterfinals.
“It wasn’t our best performance,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude.
“We had a lot of service errors and that took away from us getting any real momentum.
“It was one in, three more out. Portage is a good team. They played like they had nothing to lose. And they played us well.”
The Lady Warriors won the first set 25-20 led by a five-point run from Abby Gallaher, which turned a 20-19 deficit into a win.
Marley Croyle had three kills, while Katrina Cowder had one during the run.
Croyle finished the night with 17 kills, while Cowder had 12.
The Lady Warriors pulled off another close one in set two, despite three service errors.
Croyle played another big part, serving up four points in the game, and putting down five kills.
“I thought defensively she could play more balls, but she took some big swings for us offensively and helped regain some momentum,” said Trude. “Seventeen kills is a big night for any hitter. She has been leading us and she has really improved down the stretch.”
The third set proved to be the biggest hurdle for the Lady Warriors, as Portage went on several runs and were able to secure points on several free balls.
West Branch got as close as 23-20, but the Lady Mustangs held on for the 25-20 victory.
The Lady Warriors finally broke out to a lead in the fourth when Brooklyn Myers served up five points to make it 14-6 in favor of the hosts.
Savannah Hoover also had run, serving up four more points to make it 21-11.
West Branch eventually took the set 25-16 and the match.
“I think I expected a little more from our side tonight,” Trude said. “But it’s win and survive and that’s what we did.
“We are definitely going to need a better effort from everyone –coaches, players, student section, fans –on Wednesday night.”
Myers finished the game with 44 assists, nine service points and two aces.
Gallaher had eight kills and two aces, while Savannah Hoover had nine service points.
Kamryn MacTavish tallied 15 digs and Meghan Cantolina had nine kills.
West Branch improved to 38-0-1 on the season.
The Lady Warriors host No. 3 seed Homer-Center, which swept Bellwood-Antis, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.