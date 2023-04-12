CURWENSVILLE — For five innings on Tuesday afternoon West Branch starter Luke Liptak dueled with Curwensville’s Logan Kunkle.
Liptak no hit the Tide for three innings before allowing one earned run, while Kunkle allowed just two earned runs.
But a 13-run sixth inning turned a close game into a 17-3 victory for the Warriors and Liptak.
“He did the job,” said West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda. “What I like about Luke right now is his confidence. There were a couple of innings there that we didn’t make plays and he is able to hunker down and throw strikes to get out of it.
“We have a young team, so we are going to have to live with that until we get these kids seasoned. That’s the way it’s going to be.”
Liptak helped himself before he ever took the mound, plating Coby Kephart on a sacrifice fly to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
West Branch tacked on another run in the top of the second, as Matt Eirich walked and stole second. He came round on an RBI single by Dylan McGonigal to make it 2-0.
Liptak didn’t surrender a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning when leadoff hitter Chris Fegert reached on an infield single. Landon Neiswender also singled to score Fegert and cut the lead to 2-1.
West Branch added two more runs in the top of the fifth, as Isaac Tiracorda walked before stealing both second and third.
Kunkle got two quick outs, but issued a walk to Liptak, who was courtesy ran for by Easton Emigh.
Emigh stole second to put runners on second and third. Two straight Tide errors allowed both runners to score.
Curwensville finally got the third out when Chris Fegert threw out Tyler Wilson at home on a single by Eirich.
The inning raised Kunkle’s pitch count to 90, forcing the Tide to send out a new pitcher to start the sixth.
“Logan’s pitch count was high,” said Curwensville head coach Derek Dixon.
“He was going deep in the counts, but we were making the plays behind him. He threw really well.
“He showed a little bit of emotion today, which is good. That’s been something we have been trying to get out of everybody. So it was nice to see him fired up today.”
Curwensville scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, thanks to two errors by the Warriors.
Ayden Sutika had an RBI single in the frame, while Andrew Pentz had an RBI on a fielder’s choice to cut it to 4-3. Curwensville also had a runner thrown out a third in what could have been the tying run in the frame.
“We had a baserunning error that was probably a run we should have had,” Dixon said. “We didn’t have much clutch hitting. It just wasn’t the best day for us.
“But we just have to keep putting pressure on people.”
With Kunkle done for the day, the Tide brought on Merek Sutika in relief.
West Branch led off with back-to-back-to-back singles from Nick Parks, Easton Emigh and Tiracorda, scoring a run.
Coby Kephart moved the runners up for the first out, but four consecutive walks and a hit by pitch, forced home four more runs to make it 9-3.
Curwensville changed pitchers three more times before it was finally able to get out of the inning. But the damage had been done as the Warriors were up 17-3.
“It got to the point that we just had to laugh at it,” Dixon said. “It’s something we haven’t seen in a long time. At this level you can’t walk or hit seven or eight guys in a row.”
West Branch was able to sub in some pinch hitters and pinch runners during the inning, including Noah Emigh, who had an RBI single and Easton Emigh, who had a single and an RBI.
“It’s crucial for us to get those freshmen some quality game time when it matters,” Coach Tiracorda said. “We are going to need them this year. We had have a couple of holes, but they are getting better.
“This bunch really wants to be here. The kids wanted to do morning hitting practice and just about everyone showed up. These guys just have a great attitude and I am really happy with them.
“These guys (Curwensville) are young too. They made their plays. That little kid (Kunkle), I don’t know what he was doing, but he had some strikeouts. He had some clutch situations with runners on and he pitched his tail off to get out of it. Hats off to him. He did a nice job.”
Liptak picked up the win, allowing just four hits while striking out five. Brody Rothrock pitched a scoreless sixth for the Warriors.
Kunkle took the loss. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits and three walks.
Curwensville dropped to 2-5 overall, 1-3 in the Inter-County Conference and 0-4 in the Moshanon Valley League. The Tide travel to Cranberry today.
West Branch improved to 4-2 overall, 2-2 in the ICC and 2-1 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Bellwood-Antis Thursday.
West Branch—17
Tiracorda c 3313, C. Kephart cf 4110, Colton ss 3210, Liptak p-3b 2202, Wilson 1b 3101, N. Emigh ph 1011, B. Rothrock lf-p 4023, Chilcote pr 0100, Eirich rf 2211, P. Kephart ph 1000, Parks dh 3020, Z. McGonigal 2b 0201, D. McGonigal 3b 2011, E. Emigh lf 1311. Totals: 29-17-11-14.
Curwensville—3
C. Fegert cf-p 3120, Pentz c 3101, Lezzer c 0000, Kunkle p-ss 2000, A. Sutika 3b-p-3b 2011, N. Fegert lf-cf 3000, Neiswender 1b 2011, Wills ph 1000, Sutika rf-p-rf 2000, Bloom ph 0000, Finn dh 2000, McCartney rf-p 0100, Pierce ss-3b 1000, Butler 2b 2000, Radzieta ph 1000. Totals: 24-3-4-3.
Score by Innings
West Branch 110 02(13)—17 11 2
Curwensville 000 12 0— 3 6 4
Errors—D. McGonigal 2. Butler, Kunkle, Pierce, N. Fegert. LOB—West Branch 8, Curwensville 6. SAC—C. Kephart. SF—Liptak. SB—Tiracorda 2, Eirich, Parks, E. Emigh. HBP—Colton 2, Tiracorda. Kunkle, A. Sutika.
Pitching
West Branch: Liptak—5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. B. Rothrock—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Kunkle—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. M. Sutika—1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. McCartney—0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. A. Sutika—1/3 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. C. Fegert—1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Liptak (2-2). LP—Kunkle (0-1).