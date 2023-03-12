ALLPORT — For just the second time in school history, the West Branch boys basketball team is headed to the PIAA 2A quarterfinals.
The Warriors became the second team from the Moshannon Valley League to reach the state quarters with an impressive 67-39 victory over District 10 champ Cambridge Springs on Saturday afternoon.
West Branch joins MVL co-champ Harmony, which defeated DCC on Friday night, in the Sweet 16.
“We love our league and it’s kind of amazing to see that,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “We kind of expected Harmony to do damage this year.
“For us to get where we were last year to the Sweet 16 is just so fun for the area. We love it. It’s just really awesome and we are their (Harmony’s) biggest fans.”
West Branch got off to a slow start, taking just a 7-5 lead after one quarter.
Owen Koleno had four of those points. He finished the game as the team’s leading scorer with 19 points and eight rebounds.
The Warriors finally got going offensively in the second quarter, outscoring the Blue Devils 21-8 to take a 28-13 lead into the half.
Three-point king Zach McGonigal knocked down three in the second quarter to help the Warriors pull away.
“Zach is not a bench guy,” said Clark. “He’s a starter. He plays just as many minutes. We had a matchup there when we pulled Kyle out. Their big guy went on Joel and some times it seemed like they didn’t know what to do when Zach was in there with our four-guard set.”
The Warriors came out hot in the third quarter, as they went on a 12-0 run to start the frame.
Isaac Tiracorda got things going with an acrobatic shot, before Koleno followed with a putback.
Cambridge Springs had 17 turnovers in the game and was outrebounded by West Branch 35-23.
“It was a total defensive effort,” Clark said. “They totally bought into our plan. We were a little hurt from that district final game, and these guys came to play defense today. Honestly, that’s where it all started.”
That spurt proved to be the final momentum swing the Warriors needed, and they never looked back, outscoring the Blue Devils 21-14 in the frame.
Josh Reisenauer had all but three of those points for Cambridge Springs in the quarter. He finished the game as the team’s leading scorer with 17.
West Branch was close to getting a running clock in the third quarter, needing just three points, but the Blue Devils held them off.
The Warriors eventually got that 30-point lead in the fourth, invoking the Mercy Rule clock with 3:42 to play in the game.
West Branch’s lone senior Kyle Kolesar had himself a great fourth, going 4-for-4 from the free throw line, while also draining a three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
In the last 1:32 remaining, the Warriors emptied their bench before setting the final at 67-39.
Kolesar finished with a double-double, garnering 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tiracorda added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Evans had seven rebounds, but sat some of the third and fourth quarters with foul trouble. All eight of his points came in the third quarter on three different and-one plays.
“Joel played a really good first half,” Clark said. “He got in a little bit of foul trouble. But we went right to him to start that third quarter. Joel is our main guy in big games. I know he had the least amount of points, but I think those points were the biggest to start the quarter.”
Zach McGonigal finished with 12 points.
“They are competitors,” Clark said of his guys. “We made a big leap this year. Our sophomores are really good basketball players. I knew we would have a good season. I didn’t know we would go to this point.
“I’m so proud of these guys. It’s great to get back to the Sweet 16. It’s a long time coming. We had a great crowd. It’s emotional. It’s been a grind.
“But, we love playing on this court. We love the homecourt advantage and we went out in style.”
The Warriors improved to 20-8 on the season. West Branch plays District 7 champ Aliquippa, a 65-33 winner over Karns City, on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
Cambridge Springs—39
Schmidt 1 2-4 4, Counasse 3 1-2 7, Reisenauer 8 0-0 17, Troutman 1 0-0 3, Mazzadra 0 0-0 0, Campbell 1 2-4 4, Riley 2 0-0 4, Lieb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-10 39.
West Branch—67
Colton 3 0-0 7, Evans 3 2-3 8, Koleno 8 2-3 19, Tiracorda 4 2-4 10, Kolesar 2 6-6 11, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 12, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0. E. Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 12-16 67.
Three-pointers: Reisenauer, Troutman. Z. McGonigal 4, Kolesar, Koleno, Colton.
Score by Quarters
Cambridge Springs 5 8 14 12—39
West Branch 7 21 21 18—67